Hancock College basketball: Lady Bulldogs relish historic victory over Ventura

Nerelli said Bulldogs coaches and players made it a point not to whoop it up on the court afterward.

“We lose with class and we win with class,” said Nerelli.

The Bulldogs, six players strong, got the job done with scoring balance. Alijah Paquet, with 17 points, Jayci Byrne, with 14, and Milan McGary, with 12, joined Gonzales in double figures for Hancock.

They also got it done by driving to the basket and drawing a lot of fouls (25 to be exact), turning the Pirates over a lot (Ventura had 18 turnovers) and taking care of the ball themselves (the Bulldogs lost the ball just eight times).

“We stayed committed to driving to the basket,” said Nerelli. “Aryana Gonzales and Milan McGary put on constant pressure driving to the basket.”

The Bulldogs, who sank 23 of their 32 free throws, out-scored the Pirates by 13 points on made free throws.

Gonzales and Sarah Gudeman played all 40 minutes for Hancock, and McGary played 39.

Reserve Kelsie Prado played 16 minutes, but Nerelli said she made those 16 minutes count.

“Jayci sat a lot of the first part of the second half with a sprained ankle. Alijah got a cramp,” said Nerelli.