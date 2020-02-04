Hancock College basketball: Lady Bulldogs relish historic victory over Ventura

A Hancock women’s basketball team win over Ventura had been a long time coming.
“I don’t think we’d beaten them in at least 20 years,” Hancock College athletic director Kim Ensing said Saturday.
She spoke shortly after a Hancock women’s basketball team had indeed beaten one of the most prominent women’s basketball programs in the state, scoring a convincing 74-64 Western State Conference North Division win over Ventura.
The Bulldogs are 12-11, 2-1. The Pirates dropped to 16-6, 2-2.
The Bulldogs’ celebration was a bit delayed. But there was some celebrating.
“Coach (Cary Nerelli) told us to wait to celebrate until we got to the locker room,” said Hancock point guard Aryana Gonzales shortly before she headed to the locker room to do just that.
Gonzales was a big reason a Bulldogs celebration was possible. Playing all 40 minutes on a gimpy right ankle, she scored 28 points, had four assists and made four steals.
She sprained the ankle near the end of the first half of a Jan. 25 home win over Oxnard.
Gonzales said the same thing after her team’s huge win Saturday that she said afterward the Saturday before.
“The ankle still hurts,” she said. “I’m able to drive on it. I don’t feel any pain then. Adrenaline kicks in.”
Nerelli said Bulldogs coaches and players made it a point not to whoop it up on the court afterward.
“We lose with class and we win with class,” said Nerelli.
The Bulldogs, six players strong, got the job done with scoring balance. Alijah Paquet, with 17 points, Jayci Byrne, with 14, and Milan McGary, with 12, joined Gonzales in double figures for Hancock.
You have free articles remaining.
They also got it done by driving to the basket and drawing a lot of fouls (25 to be exact), turning the Pirates over a lot (Ventura had 18 turnovers) and taking care of the ball themselves (the Bulldogs lost the ball just eight times).
“We stayed committed to driving to the basket,” said Nerelli. “Aryana Gonzales and Milan McGary put on constant pressure driving to the basket.”
The Bulldogs, who sank 23 of their 32 free throws, out-scored the Pirates by 13 points on made free throws.
Gonzales and Sarah Gudeman played all 40 minutes for Hancock, and McGary played 39.
Cal Poly tops Alumni 12-2 in annual Alumni game Saturday at Baggett Stadium
Reserve Kelsie Prado played 16 minutes, but Nerelli said she made those 16 minutes count.
“Jayci sat a lot of the first part of the second half with a sprained ankle. Alijah got a cramp,” said Nerelli.
“Kelsie Prado came in (for both), and she held her own”
Hancock our-scored Ventura by one-to-four points all four quarters.
“As the game went along, our players believed more and more that they could do this,” said Nerelli.
They did.
The Bulldogs will try to carry that momentum on, with Wednesday's game at Santa Barbara (5 p.m.) and Saturday's home game against Moorpark (3 p.m.)