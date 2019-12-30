Hancock closes Classic with 84-63 win over Chabot

“That was a big swing, we made all four free throws,” said Hancock head coach Tyson Aye. “It helped that we made our free throws throughout today’s game.”

Hancock made 17 of 20 free throws in the game.

The Bulldogs’ DJ Searcy made a driving layup with four seconds left in the half, giving Hancock a 43-36 lead at the break.

Leading 46-38 early in the second half, Hancock went on an 18-0 run to essentially put the game away.

The Gladiators went to a full-court press to try to get the momentum back and did stage an 11-2 run that closed the gap to 68-49 but the Bulldogs withstood the pressure, eventually building their lead to 26 points, 81-55, with 4:28 left in the game, and then began working the clock.

“Our guys did a great job of doing in-game adjustments and showed they are very resilient,” said Aye. “After we grabbed the momentum, the killer instinct kicked in and then they did a good job of understanding time and possession at the end of the game.

Hancock had four players in double figures; Mensah led the Bulldogs with 18 points, Cooper had 17, Kyle Harding 15 and Johnson 14.