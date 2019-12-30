Hancock closes Classic with 84-63 win over Chabot

Composure.
No matter the circumstances, players have to keep their composure.
One short lapse was all it took to turn a tight, tense game into an 84-63 runaway win for the Hancock College Bulldogs in Monday afternoon’s game against Hayward’s Chabot Gladiators in the final game of the 55th annual Allan Hancock College Holiday Classic men’s basketball tournament at Hancock’s Joe White Memorial Gymnasium in Santa Maria.
After trailing for most of the first half, the Bulldogs’ Mike Mensah buried a 3-pointer from the right corner to give Hancock a 37-36 lead with 1:11 remaining.
Chabot missed its next shot.
Hancock’s Xavier Cooper grabbed the rebound, drove the length of the court, went up for a layup and was fouled by Chabot’s Ramaj Gordon.
Gordon stood over Cooper and was immediately signaled for a technical foul for taunting.
And that resulted in a 4-point play for the Bulldogs — Grant Johnson hit the two technical free throws and Cooper hit two for the foul — and turned the momentum in Hancock’s direction.
“That technical was unexpected. Ramaj shouldn’t have done it,” said Chabot head coach Keenan McMiller. “That took the air out of us and we could never recover.”
“That was a big swing, we made all four free throws,” said Hancock head coach Tyson Aye. “It helped that we made our free throws throughout today’s game.”
Hancock made 17 of 20 free throws in the game.
The Bulldogs’ DJ Searcy made a driving layup with four seconds left in the half, giving Hancock a 43-36 lead at the break.
Leading 46-38 early in the second half, Hancock went on an 18-0 run to essentially put the game away.
The Gladiators went to a full-court press to try to get the momentum back and did stage an 11-2 run that closed the gap to 68-49 but the Bulldogs withstood the pressure, eventually building their lead to 26 points, 81-55, with 4:28 left in the game, and then began working the clock.
“Our guys did a great job of doing in-game adjustments and showed they are very resilient,” said Aye. “After we grabbed the momentum, the killer instinct kicked in and then they did a good job of understanding time and possession at the end of the game.
Hancock had four players in double figures; Mensah led the Bulldogs with 18 points, Cooper had 17, Kyle Harding 15 and Johnson 14.
Cooper also corralled 14 rebounds as Hancock controlled the boards with 47 rebounds (30 on defense) to Chabot’s 28.
Kyle Brown led the Gladiators with 18 points with Jabari Sweet adding 12. Sweet was Chabot’s top rebounder with five boards.
“Kyle (Brown) was definitely our top player today,” said McMiller. “It just wasn’t our day.”
“Kyle (Harding) and Xavier did a really good job of playing more under control today,” said Aye. “When they started doing it, it trickled down to the rest of the team.”
Hancock scored 52 of its points in the paint including 18 second-chance points and 23 points off Chabot turnovers.
Chabot was held to 32 points in the paint, just five second-chance and 15 off Hancock turnovers.
“In spite of the loss, our men have improved tremendously,” said McMiller. “We’re still a top three team in the Coast Conference North.”
It doesn’t get easier for Chabot (9-5). After a nine-day break, Chabot resumes play on Jan. 8 against San Francisco City College, the No. 1 ranked team in the state.
Hancock (12-3) is off until Saturday, when the Bulldogs host Cabrillo College.
Elliott Stern Fave 5 Collection
As 2020 draws closer, we are taking a look back at our top stories of 2019. In this collection reporter Elliott Stern chooses the top five stories that he wrote during the year. Follow more of Elliott's work on SantaMariaTimes.com, and sign up for a News+ membership to support the work of local journalists in your community.
