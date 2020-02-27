Hancock basketball: Bulldogs travel to Southwestern for first-round playoff game

The Southwestern College men’s basketball team (24-4) has not been on the wrong side of a final score since Dec. 29 of last year.

Hancock (22-6) will try to make the Jaguars deal with something they are vastly inexperienced in - losing.

No. 10 Hancock will play at Chula Vista-based Southwestern, the seven seed, at 7 p.m. Friday in the second round of the Southern Regional.

Southwestern roared through its conference at 16-0.

“They’re athletic and they’re long,” said Hancock coach Tyson Aye.

The Bulldogs are in the playoffs for the third consecutive time. They made it to the state tournament in 2018. They won their first playoff game last year, a thrilling 77-74 win over San Diego Miramar in a first round regional. The Bulldogs then lost to 68-59 in the quarterfinals.

Hancock, at 9-3 in the Western State Conference North Division, finished second to Ventura.

After dropping their first two conference games, the Bulldogs lost just one more.