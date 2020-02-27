Hancock basketball: Bulldogs travel to Southwestern for first-round playoff game

The Southwestern College men’s basketball team (24-4) has not been on the wrong side of a final score since Dec. 29 of last year.
Hancock (22-6) will try to make the Jaguars deal with something they are vastly inexperienced in - losing.
No. 10 Hancock will play at Chula Vista-based Southwestern, the seven seed, at 7 p.m. Friday in the second round of the Southern Regional.
Southwestern roared through its conference at 16-0.
“They’re athletic and they’re long,” said Hancock coach Tyson Aye.
The Bulldogs are in the playoffs for the third consecutive time. They made it to the state tournament in 2018. They won their first playoff game last year, a thrilling 77-74 win over San Diego Miramar in a first round regional. The Bulldogs then lost to 68-59 in the quarterfinals.
Hancock, at 9-3 in the Western State Conference North Division, finished second to Ventura.
After dropping their first two conference games, the Bulldogs lost just one more.
After scoring over 100 points in multiple games early in the season, Hancock has often won with rugged defense. “We can win in a variety of ways, we can speed the tempo up or slow it down,” said Aye.
Aye said the Jaguars can do the same. Like Hancock, the Jaguars have won high-scoring games and lower-scoring ones.
Both teams received a first-round bye.
Hancock has had to overcome injuries to two of their most consistent scorers, Mike Mensah and Tesson Aubrey-Thomas.
Neither team is exactly known for a deliberate style of play.The Bulldogs generally like to run up and down the floor. So, said Aye, do the Jaguars.
Kyle Harding has been a solid point guard, and he leads the Hancock scoring at 17.5 points a game.
Mayowa Akinsanya averages just under 11 a game for Hancock. Xavier Cooper is the team’s best rebounder, at just under eight a game.
Marquavian Stephenson, Dejon Jackson and Zaveon Redic have been among the Jaguars’ most consistent scorers. They have consistently been well into double figures.
Neither team relies a lot on three-pointers, but the Bulldogs have players who can shoot them.
“So do they,” said Aye.
High school basketball
Arroyo Grande 74, Clovis North 71
The Eagles went up 46-26 at halftime and had to hold on to beat Clovis North in the CIF Central Section Open Division third-place game Thursday night in Clovis.
The Eagles led 27-14 after the first quarter and outscored the Broncos 19-12 in the second to go up by 20 at the break. But the Broncos rallied.
The outscored Arroyo Grande 27-18 in the third and 18-10 in the fourth, but the comeback fell short.
Gage Gomez had 30 points, sinking 6 of his 11 3-point attempts. Robert Hutchens scored 23 points with five 3-pointers.
Terri Miller and Blake Freeman led the Broncos with 13 points apiece.
With the win, Arroyo Grande clinches its spot in the CIF State Playoffs.
Wrestling
Local trio move to quarterfinals
BAKERSFIELD - Righetti’s Dominic Mendez (106 pounds) and Matt Rodriguez (138), along with Richie Sandoval of Santa Ynez (120) all moved into the quarterfinals of the CIF State Boys Wrestling Tournament Thursday.
Thursday marked opening day of the three-day state tournament at Mechanics Bank Arena. Mendez, Rodriguez and Sandoval all went 3-0 that day.
They were the only Central Coast wrestlers to make it through the first day of the three-day boys or girls double-elimination tournaments unbeaten.
Results of consolation matches were unknown at press time.
Nipomo Senior Jesse Garza won his first-round match at 195 then lost by fall to top seed Guillermo Escobedo of Los Altos.
The other area qualifiers for the state tournament, Elijah De La Torre of Pioneer Valley (106 pounds), Aaron Ybarra of Righetti (126), Righetti’s Jasun Bautista (132), Richard Gonzalez (145) and Jacob Medrano (220) of St. Joseph, along with Adrian Stout of Righetti (182) lost in the first round.
On the girls side, Pioneer Valley’s Shanthie Del Toro (106 pounds) and Mya Velasquez (121), along with Leila Martin (150) of Nipomo, all won in the first round before losing in the second.
Del Toro began her tournament with an upset of the third seed then lost in the next round.
The other Central Coast wrestlers, sisters Gabby (106) and Angelina (150) Rincon of Righetti, Jennifer Lopez (133 pounds) and Mariana Tello (189) of Santa Maria and Dulce Garcia (143) of Pioneer Valley lost in the first round.