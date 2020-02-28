Hancock basketball: Bulldogs snap Southwestern's 16-game winning streak in playoff upset

CHULA VISTA — Hancock College brought the 16-game Southwestern winning streak to a crashing halt Friday night.

The No. 10 Bulldogs, down 44-33 at halftime, overhauled the No. 7 Jaguars in the second half and earned a 67-61 win in the second round of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Regional at Southwestern.

Mike Mensah, back from an injury, helped shoot the Bulldogs into the round of eight. Mensah scored a team high 16 points.

The date, time and location of Hancock’s (23-6) next game is to be determined. Southwestern finished 24-5. The Jaguars went 16-0 in their conference.

The Bulldogs had a first-round bye.

Hancock won the game Friday night on foul shots. The Bulldogs were a not exactly stellar 13-for-22 in free throws, but the Jaguars were an atrocious five-for-14.

Neither team shot well from the field. Both were around 39 percent.

Mayowa Akinsanya scored 13 points for Hancock and Kyle Harding had 12. Xavier Cooper, the team’s leading rebounder, pulled down eight rebounds.

