Hancock basketball: Bulldogs snap Southwestern's 16-game winning streak in playoff upset

CHULA VISTA — Hancock College brought the 16-game Southwestern winning streak to a crashing halt Friday night.
The No. 10 Bulldogs, down 44-33 at halftime, overhauled the No. 7 Jaguars in the second half and earned a 67-61 win in the second round of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Regional at Southwestern.
Mike Mensah, back from an injury, helped shoot the Bulldogs into the round of eight. Mensah scored a team high 16 points.
The date, time and location of Hancock’s (23-6) next game is to be determined. Southwestern finished 24-5. The Jaguars went 16-0 in their conference.
The Bulldogs had a first-round bye.
Hancock won the game Friday night on foul shots. The Bulldogs were a not exactly stellar 13-for-22 in free throws, but the Jaguars were an atrocious five-for-14.
Neither team shot well from the field. Both were around 39 percent.
Mayowa Akinsanya scored 13 points for Hancock and Kyle Harding had 12. Xavier Cooper, the team’s leading rebounder, pulled down eight rebounds.
DJ Jackson pulled down a game high 14 rebounds for the Jaguars and Diego Edwards scored a game high 19 points. Nathaniel Pearson put in 14 points for the Jaguars.
Women’s softball
Hancock 4-5, Los Angeles Mission 3-1
The Bulldogs (6-5) swept the Eagles 4-3, 5-1 in a non-conference doubleheader at Hancock.
Maddy Gamble hit two two-run homers in the second game and drove in all five Hancock runs as Hancock completed the sweep.
Aneisia Dollinger was the winning pitcher in both games. She pitched a complete game in the second game.
Dollinger relieved starter Alexis Porter in the top of the eighth in the opener after Ehsya Glidewell forced extra innings by singling in the tying run in the bottom seventh.
Dollinger pitched a scoreless top of the eighth then became the winning pitcher when Lisette Coria singled home Soleil Orca with the winning run.
Glidewell has three hits and drove in two runs. Anastazia Garcia had two hits, including a double, for the Bulldogs. Coria tripled and scored on an error in the sixth.