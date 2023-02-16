The Hancock College baseball team's slide is over.

Elijah Pascual drove in Tommy Kendlinger with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh, and the Bulldogs (5-4) snapped a four-game losing streak with an 8-7 win over Bakersfield College (5-5) in a non-conference game at Hancock's John Osborne Field Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Hancock basketball teams both racked up a solid Western State College North Division win at Santa Barbara College Wednesday night. The Hancock women won 82-75 and the Hancock men won 80-73.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you