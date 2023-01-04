The Mountain League figures to be a balanced one on the girls basketball side this year, and Nipomo served notice Tuesday night that it is ready.

The Titans (12-1, 1-0) kept their momentum going after winning the Tulare Mid-Winter Classic championship for the second straight year last week, beating Righetti (7-6, 0-1) 63-49 on Hubbell Court at Nipomo. Nipomo won its 10th straight. Righetti lost for the fourth consecutive time.

"This isn't the most depth the league has had," Nipomo senior guard Makennah Simonson said after she scored 12 points Tuesday night. "Everyone in the league lost two or three seniors," to graduation.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

