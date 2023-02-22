The Lompoc and Tulare Union girls basketball teams have thrived as underdogs.

As a result, they'll be facing each other for the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship Friday at 2 p.m. at Selland Arena in Fresno.

"We're real excited about it," said Lompoc coach Claudia Terrones.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you