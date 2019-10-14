Hancock College's Danielle Morgan drives past Tawny Lino during the intrasquad scrimmage at the Meet the Bulldogs event hosted by Hancock's basketball programs last year. This year's event is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Twin brothers Mitchell, right, and Cole Carpenter, graduates of Orcutt Academy, wait their turn during the pre-game shoot-around at the 2018 Meet the Bulldogs event at Hancock College's Joe While Memorial Gym.
Hancock College's women's basketball team poses for a picture before the team's intrasquad game at last year's Meet the Bulldogs.
Basketball fans are invited to the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium at 5 p.m. on the Hancock College campus Wednesday as the Bulldogs host their annual "Meet the Bulldogs Night."
The event serves as a way for the fans to get a first look at the 2019-20 Hancock men’s and women’s basketball programs. The event includes a three-point shooting contest, dunk contest and an exhibition showcase.
Fans are invited to attend the event free of charge.
Orcutt Babe Ruth meeting
The Orcutt Babe Ruth Baseball League will be holding its annual membership meeting on Wednesday Oct. 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Giovanni’s Pizza in Orcutt.
The meeting is open to all coaches and parents from last season and those interested in coaching or joining the league for the Spring 2020 season.
Information on registration, coaching, player training and the season planning will be given.
For more information, contact Bryn Smith at 805-451-8516.
Righetti Boosters Club fundraiser with Pryor Baird
The Righetti Warrior Boosters Club is set to host an evening with singer Pryor Baird on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Cottonwood Canyon Winery.
The event will feature three levels of service: A general admission ticket is $39, VIP Gold is $99 and VIP Diamond is $199. The VIP Gold package includes VIP seating, wine and a limited edition T-shirt. The VIP Diamond package features a private pre-concert reception and performance at 5 p.m., which includes win, Chef Rick's hors d'oeuvres, VIP seating at the main convert and limited edition T-shirt.
The event at the Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard is for those 21-and-older.
All tickets are tax deductible with proceeds going to the Righetti Warrior Boosters Club and Righetti High School's athletic programs.
The Righetti High School softball and girls golf programs will be co-hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Rancho Maria Golf Course.
The tournament will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost of the four-person scramble is $100 per player, which includes green fee, cart, lunch and prizes. Individuals may sign up on their own or as a team and participants can designate which sport their donation should go to. Tee sponsorships are available for $75.
Entry forms are available at Rancho Maria or can be obtained by contacting Brian Tomooka, who coaches girls golf and softball at Righetti High. Tomooka can be reached at (805) 260-3874.
All proceeds will benefit the Righetti High girls golf and softball program.
