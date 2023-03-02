Four Hancock College men's basketball players have earned All-Western State Conference North Division First Team honors, and one more has earned Honorable mention.
Bulldogs Taevon Pierre-Louis, Quincy Bentley, Kevin Kogbara and Vondre Chase all made the All-WSC North First Team. Hancock's Onias Outlaw garnered Honorable Mention.
Pierre-Louis, a freshman forward, started in all 29 of his appearances this season and led the Bulldogs with 16 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. The Lorain, Ohio, native registered six 20-plus point showings en route to 17 double-doubles and one triple-double this season.
He is currently near the top of the state leadership board for three major rebounding categories, offensive rebounds (ninth with 100), defensive rebounds (sixth with 223) and total rebounds (seventh with 323).
Bentley, a freshman, finished the season with a 39.8 percent mark from 3-point range while ranking 12th amongst CCCAA players after making 80 treys. The Newbury Park High School graduate made five or more 3's in six games and made 20 starts in his 29 appearances.
Kogbara, a freshman forward, was a critical player off the bench for Hancock after starting in just five of his 25 appearances. The Peoria, Arizona, native led the team in blocked shots with 15 and ranked second behind Pierre-Louis in rebounds, averaging 5.5 a game.
Chase, a sophomore guard from Watertown, Massachusetts, led Hancock in free throw percentage at 80.6 percent. The two-time All-Conference honoree was a First Team selection as a freshman. He averaged 11.2 points and 3.7 rebounds a game his sophomore season.
Outlaw started in 14 of his 24 appearances after missing five games because of an injury. The sophomore from Baltimore, Maryland finished his Hancock career averaging 9.9 points and 2.5 assists per game for the 2022-23 season. Outlaw shot 44.4 percent from the field.
Ventura sophomore Anthony Garza was the WSC North Player of the Year, and Moorpark freshman Jack Benyshek was the WSC North Defensive Player of the Year.
Joey Ramirez of Ventura and Keith Higgins of Moorpark were the WSC North co-Coaches of the Year. Ventura won the WSC North championship. Moorpark was the runner-up.
A total of 15 players made the All-WSC North First Team, and nine more were Honorable Mention.
Hancock finished 18-11. The Bulldogs lost 74-73 at West Los Angeles in the first round of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Regional Playoffs.
