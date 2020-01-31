Flashback Friday: Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame career on our front pages

The death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people in a tragic helicopter crash last Sunday still weighs heavy on the hearts and minds of people on the Central Coast, in Southern California and around the world.

No one can fully capture what impact any one life has on others, and understanding and describing an individual's impact on a global scale is impossible. One of the only ways to see it is by measuring the collective grief and pain that the loss of that person creates.

“I thought he was going to live forever,” Lakers great Magic Johnson told KCBS-TV. “I thought he was invincible. ... There was nobody who took more pride in putting on that Laker uniform than Kobe. Nobody. He was just special. We will miss him and we’ll remember him for his greatness, but let’s not forget how he impacted the world, too.”

Memorials to Bryant at the Staples Center popped up almost immediately and memorials to the other victims of the crash in print and on social media have been numerous and equally heart wrenching.

For this week's 'Flashback Friday' we share the front covers featuring some of Kobe Bryant's accomplishments on the hardwood, and some Associated Press photos from his Hall of Fame career.