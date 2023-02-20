Sports fans who would like to catch area sports teams in action in CIF Central Section Playoffs semifinals will have ample opportunity to do so during the next two days.
The Orcutt Academy girls basketball team, along with the St. Joseph girls and Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria boys soccer squads, are all at home Tuesday night for 6 p.m. home games.
The St. Joseph and Lompoc girls basketball teams, along with the Righetti boys and Lompoc girls and boys soccer squads, will play on the road at the same time. The St. Joseph boys basketball team will host Bakersfield Christian in a Division 1 semifinal game Wednesday night at 6 p.m.
If Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley both win Tuesday night, they will play each other for the Division 2 championship, with Santa Maria hosting either Friday night or Saturday night.
All sectional basketball and soccer playoff games, save the basketball finals which will take place at Selland Arena in Fresno, are at the highest playoff seed. Here is a rundown on the match-ups for the local teams.
Orcutt Academy girls basketball team
The top-seeded Spartans (25-4) will host No. 4 Tehachapi (25-1) in a Division 2 semifinal.
Elizabeth Johnson, Khaelii Robertson and Devyn Kendrick lead Orcutt Academy into this one. Johnson, a 6-foot-2 freshman center, is averaging a double-double, 21.8 points and 13.8 rebounds a game. Robertson, who can score from the paint or farther out, is at 16.1 points and 8.1 rebounds a game.
Kendrick, besides being a leader for the tough Spartans defense, averages eight points and six assists a game.
Tehachapi, which gives up just 30 points a game, has out-scored its opponents by a margin of nearly two to one. Guard-forward Lauren LaMonte (12.9 points a game), and guards Michelle Orellana (11.6) and Riley Walden (10.7) lead balanced scoring for the Warriors.
St. Joseph girls soccer team
The Knights are also seeded No. 1 in Division 2.
St. Joseph (22-2-1) will take on No. 5 Kingsburg. Oregon signee Grace Mensah leads the Knights in goals scored with 22 and assists with the same number. Isabella Ruiz has scored 17 goals and Zorah Coulibaly has 14 for the Knights, who shared the Mountain League championship with San Luis Obispo.
Knights goalkeeper Remy Waldron has given up just 19 goals this season.
The Vikings come into this one with a solid 16-9-1 overall record. Kingsburg won the Tri-County-Kings Canyon League championship.
Pioneer Valley boys soccer team
The No. 6 Panthers will face No. 10 Clovis East in one Division 2 semifinal.
The Panthers, who have been solid defensively, have out-scored their opposition by a combined 54-22. Caleb Toledo (12 goals on the season), Luis Cortes (11) and Sebastian Aquino (nine) are Pioneer Valley's leading scorers. Marko Calderon has been solid in goal for the Panthers.
Clovis East comes in at 11-9-1 overall, but the Timberwolves struggled in the Tri-Rivers League, finishing 3-6-1.
Santa Maria boys soccer team
The No. 5 Saints will host No. 8 Bakersfield Stockdale, which upset No. 1 Kerman 1-0 in the quarterfinals Tuesday night, in the other Division 2 semi.
Santa Maria (17-7-4) has a solid defense. The Saints have out-scored their opposition by a combined 70-37. Eddie Garces, a team captain, helps lead the Santa Maria offense. Gabriel Salazar and Alexis Clemente are the goalkeepers.
Stockdale (18-5-5 overall) won the South Yosemite-River League championship. The Mustangs have out-scored their opposition by a combined 46-21.
St. Joseph girls basketball team
The No. 3 Knights (26-3) will play at No. 2 Clovis (24-5) in a Division 1 semifinal.
St. Joseph won the Mountain League title with a 14-0 league campaign. Highly-recruited junior guard Avary Cain leads the St. Joseph scoring at 21 points a game. Senior center Candace Kpetikou, who signed with Washington State last November, averages 12.9 points a game, and junior guard Kai Oani averages 10.2.
Kpetikou and Cain average 9.9 and 6.9 rebounds a game respectively. Annalyssa Cota leads the team in assists at 3.7 a game.
Righetti boys soccer team
The No. 16 seed (15-5-5) took down No. 1 Wasco and No. 9 Bakersfield South to get to the Division 3 semifinals. Righetti will play at No. 4 Delano Chavez.
Daniel Lagunas averages 1.5 goals a game for the Warriors. He leads the Righetti scoring. Righetti goalkeeper Nick Calderon has posted five shutouts for a team that won the Ocean League championship.
Chavez comes into this one 20-3-1. Jose Sandoval has scored 20 goals, and Angel Gutierrez has put in 19 for a Titans team that has out-scored its opposition by a combined 70-28.
Lompoc girls basketball team
The Lompoc defense rose to the occasion in the first two rounds. The No. 6 Braves beat No. 11 Taft 39-27 at home and No. 3 Corcoran 43-40 on the road.
Lompoc (16-13) will play at No. 2 Bakersfield Mira Monte in one Division 4 semifinal. The Lions are 19-6 overall and won the South Yosemite-Horizon League championship.
Makayla Figuereo (9.5 points a game) and Kylee Garcia (9.3 points, 5.8 rebounds an outing) lead the Braves into this one. Cierra Bailey and freshman Tara Terrones have given Lompoc some solid all-around play.
Post players Sam Garcia (20.8 points a game), Si'Auna Hayden (13.0) and Jayda Espinoza (11.0) are the leading scorers for the Lions.
The No. 5 Braves (12-11) will play at No. 1 Fresno Christian (22-1-2).
Avi Anguiano has scored a combined three Lompoc goals in these playoffs. Giselle Silva and Sophia Martinez scored in the last two minutes to lift the Braves to a 3-1 win at No. 4 Bakersfield Golden Valley in the quarterfinals. Anguiano scored the first Lompoc goal.
The No. 14 Braves (9-9-4) will play at No. 10 Bakersfield Frontier (13-10-6) Tuesday night.
Lompoc reached the semifinals with two road wins, 3-0 at No. 3 Lemoore in the first round at 2-1 at No. 11 Santa Ynez in the quarterfinals. Juan Reyes scored the winning goal for the Braves in their quarterfinal game.
St. Joseph boys basketball team
The No. 3 Knights (24-6) will be the last Santa Maria Valley or Lompoc Valley team to play in a semifinal. St. Joseph will host No. 7 Bakersfield Christian, which upset No. 2 Clovis North in the quarterfinals, at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym Wednesday night.
Sophomore five-star recruit Tounde Yessoufou leads St. Joseph at 28.6 points and 10.9 rebounds a game. Caedin Hamilton (11.7 points, 9.6 rebounds a game) nearly averages a double-double himself.
Guards Julius Price and Luis Marin both average 12.4 points a game for St. Joseph. Price made two free throws in the closing seconds Friday night to get the Knights past No. 6 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial, 65-63, in the quarterfinals.
Price averages 5.3 assists a game, and Marin averages 3.6. Guard Will Kuykendall averages three assists a game for the Knights.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.