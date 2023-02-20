011923 OAHS Elizabeth Johnson 01
Orcutt Academy's Elizabeth Johnson is having a dominant freshman season, averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds a game. The Spartans host Tehachapi in the CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinals at Lakeview Junior High on Tuesday. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Sports fans who would like to catch area sports teams in action in CIF Central Section Playoffs semifinals will have ample opportunity to do so during the next two days.

The Orcutt Academy girls basketball team, along with the St. Joseph girls and Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria boys soccer squads, are all at home Tuesday night for 6 p.m. home games.

The St. Joseph and Lompoc girls basketball teams, along with the Righetti boys and Lompoc girls and boys soccer squads, will play on the road at the same time. The St. Joseph boys basketball team will host Bakersfield Christian in a Division 1 semifinal game Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

