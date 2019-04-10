Somewhere, Kevin Klein must be enjoying this.
Kevin served with distinction several years ago as the Times' assistant sports editor. A devout Los Angeles Clippers' fan, he never wavered, despite suffering through the franchise's frequent, and sometimes ignominious, setbacks.
In fact, he doubled and tripled down on his support for the Clippers as he occasionally took some good-natured razzing from other members of the Times sports staff. He certainly made clear he had no intention of jumping ship for that other, more decorated, Los Angeles basketball franchise, the Lakers.
Well, the tables have turned.
After all the fanfare following the LeBron James acquisition -- one pundit even put the Lakers second in the Western Conference after they acquired the King. Boy, was THAT prediction off -- the Lakers will miss the playoffs for the sixth straight year. Magic Johnson has abruptly resigned as the Lakers' president of basketball operations.
Meanwhile, the Clippers are headed to the playoffs. They may wind up as the eighth, and last, seed from the Western Conference, but they will be IN the playoffs.
That's a lot more than the Lakers can say. In fact, it was assured on March 22 that the Lakers would not be able to say they would be a 2019 playoff team. March 22 was the day the Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention, though, really, the injury-riddled team's fate was sealed earlier than that.
To Kevin, and all the other Clippers' fans, congrats. You've earned this.
As for we Lakers' fans, let's face it. We have a mess. Maybe it's less of a mess than it was before. But it's still a mess.
Righetti swim team is truly a team
A (big) tip of the hat goes to the Righetti boys swimming team. The words "This was a team effort," may sound trite to some, but what the Warriors did Tuesday was truly a team effort.
Facing a strong Arroyo Grande team in a dual for first place in the Mountain League, the Warriors scored a 189-125 win.
There was no one dominant Righetti swimmer, but six different Warriors won an open event and two of the three relay teams won. The lone Righetti diver in the diving event finished third after, according to Righetti coach Kyle Shaffer, all of three practices.
Righetti swimmers who Shaffer though would finish fourth and fifth in several events finished third and fourth in those events, and that added up for the Warriors. A lot of people know they contributed to this league championship.
Cavaliers are no Cinderfellas
Commentators seemed captivated by Virginia's run to the 2019 NCAA men's Division I basketball championship.
I was impressed with Virginia. The Cavaliers beat an excellent Texas Tech team in overtime in a riveting championship game.
Auburn, I thought, showed a lot of class after the gut-wrenching loss to Virginia in the semis. (Yes, the foul call on the three-point try was correct. Yes, a double dribble was missed. However, so was a foul on an Auburn defender right before the double dribble and, in the officials' defense, that particular type of double dribble is rare).
While I was impressed with Virginia, I was not exactly captivated.
Cinderfellas, the Cavaliers definitely were not. Virginia was the No. 1 seed in its region.
Yes, the Cavaliers showed a lot of resilience to come all the way back after making history of the bad kind last year by being the first No. 1 regional seed ever to lose to a No. 16 in in the first round. No, that did not make them compelling underdogs.
Virginia is another big-money school from another big-money conference, the ACC, to win the NCAA title. In short, Virginia is just another "have," that is now a national champion.