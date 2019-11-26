Hancock College’s Lady Bulldogs women’s basketball team raced out to an early lead and went on to a convincing 68-45 victory over the Reedley College Tigers Tuesday afternoon at Hancock’s Joe White Gymnasium in Santa Maria.
The Bulldogs, a member of the Western State Conference North Division, evened their record at 4-4.
Four Hancock players scored in double figures, led by Righetti High graduate Alijah Paquet with 20 points, Jayci Bayne (Arroyo Grande) with 14, Aryana Gonzales (Mission Prep) with 13 and Maddie Miller (St. Joseph) with 10.
Sam Mendoza’s 17 points led the Tigers. Annie Lopez chipped in 13 and Verenice Alcocer nine.
Hancock had the edge on the boards, outrebounding Reedley 52-42, with Hancock’s Sarah Gudeman (Brown County, CA) pulling down 18. The Bulldogs also had the edge in assists (15-7) and steals (13-9).
Reedley blocked nine shots, eight of them by Mendoza, while Hancock only managed three blocks.
Reedley turned the ball over 24 times to Hancock’s 14.
Reedley’s Breanna Jones was the only player to foul out.
“I think Sarah Gudeman was the player of the game. Sarah owned the boards, got 18 rebounds (12 defensive) and was just an animal on the boards,” said Hancock head coach Cary Nerelli. “It was the first time in a while that we controlled the boards.”
“We just didn’t have enough offensive power. We had to rely too much on our point guards,” said Reedley head coach Dan Kilbert. “Our kids played smart, they played hard. Verenice had 10 rebounds in the first half, she just didn’t get the putbacks to fall in.”
“Our defense was good today,” said Nerelli. “We had some film on them and knew who their shooters were. We had our girls locked on to their top scorers.”
The scrappy Tigers (2-4), out of the Central Valley Conference, kept the game close until the fourth quarter, trailing 17-11 after the first quarter and matching the Bulldogs shot-for-shot in the second quarter but still trailing 27-21 at the break.
The Bulldogs increased their lead by three points in the third quarter before a dominating fourth quarter put the game away.
Paquet got the ball rolling with a quick layup after Hancock captured the opening tip. The Lady Bulldogs never trailed in the game.
After a Reedley turnover, Milan McGary (San Marcos) went in for a driving layup and a 4-0 lead.
Alcocer then made two free throws but Hancock responded with a 6-0 run; on a layup followed by a turnaround jumper by Bayne and a Paquet putback.
Reedley cut the lead to one, at 10-9, on a Mendoza layup with four minutes left in the first quarter.
A 5-0 Hancock run, on a Paquet 3-pointer and a Bayne turnaround jumper, restored Hancock’s momentum.
Reedley scored the first five points in the second quarter; Annie Lopez’s three falling just as the shot clock buzzer sounded and then Breanna Jones hit a long jumper from the baseline to get the Tigers back within one.
McGary’s three just before halftime restored the Bulldogs’ seven point lead.
“Our defense, especially in the second quarter, allowed us to slow the tempo down but Hancock made some adjustments at halftime that helped them expand the lead,” said Kilbert. “They scored 41 in the second half and they made us take more outside shots. The Hancock girls played a great game.”
The third quarter was also tight but every time the Tigers cut into the lead, the Bulldogs responded.
Mendoza was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to cut Hancock’s lead to three, 27-24, in the opening seconds of the second half.
A Paquet 3-pointer from the right of the key followed by a steal and a Paquet fast break layup put Hancock back on top by eight.
Later in the quarter, Miller hit a jump shot from the foul line to put Hancock up 37-29. The Bulldogs then stole the ball, tried a fast break but missed the shot, got the rebound, missed again and then after working the ball around the perimeter, Bayne hit a 3-pointer from the side of the key to put the Bulldogs up 11, their largest lead of the game to that point.
The teams traded baskets through the end of the quarter with Hancock taking a 46-37 lead into the fourth.
The Bulldogs exploded for a 12-2 run and a 59-37 lead midway through the fourth to put the game away, part of a 22-8 run to close out the victory.
“We made two adjustments at halftime,” said Nerelli. “First, we wanted to be more aggressive on the boards. They out-rebounded us in the first half. Second, we went to our scramble offense. That’s when we spread the floor. Every player on this team can score so we worked the ball around until we found a mismatch or an open shot.”
Hancock is off until next Thursday when they play three games in three days at its Bulldogs Toy for Tots Classic at the Joe White Memorial Gym.
Hancock opens play Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. against Orange Coast, then faces LA Harbor Friday at 7 p.m. and Glendale on Saturday at 3 p.m. to wrap up the tournament.