College basketball: Hancock's fab six headed for women's regional

Bayne, Paquet, McGary and Gonzales have all been steady scorers for the Bulldogs. Gudeman has often been the team's most steady rebounder.

Hancock appears to have a formidable task ahead of it. The Vikings, who won the South Coast Conference title at 10-0, are riding a 12-game winning streak.

"The thing that stands out most to me about Long Beach is their height," said Nerelli. "They go 6-4, 6-0, 6-0," on the front line. The tallest any of the Bulldogs go is 5-9.

Still, Hancock players sounded confident going in. "They play man-to-man on defense, and we have a lot of plays designed for man-to-man," said McGary.

"If they go man on us, they're in trouble," said Kelsey Prado.

When the Bulldogs are on defense, "We're going to try to keep them from getting to the middle," of the lane, said McGary.

The Vikings don't shoot particularly well from the field, about 36 percent. However, their opponents shoot under 32 percent a game. The Vikings score an average of 70 points a game and give up just 56.