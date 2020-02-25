College basketball: Hancock's fab six headed for women's regional

Hancock College's version of the fab six is headed for the California Community College Athletic Association's (CCCAA) Southern California women's basketball regional.
The Bulldogs have carried six players most of the season. "I've had small rosters before," veteran Hancock coach Cary Nerelli, who was Morro Bay High School's long-time girls coach before coming to Hancock, said Tuesday. "But nothing like this."
No. 19 Hancock (13-15) will play at No. 14 Long Beach City College (20-8) at 6 p.m. Wednesday night in the play-in round of the regional.
There was one game this year in which the Bulldogs had only five players, since point guard Aryanna Gonzales was out with an injured ankle. Her ankle hasn't been 100 percent for awhile, but Nerelli said the gutsy point guard is a go for Wednesday night.
Sophomore guard Sarah Gudeman was wearing a sort of walking boot Tuesday. She said she has a sprained ankle but that she, too, will play.
Gudeman, and some of the other Bulldogs, are used to playing the full 40 minutes by now, 100 percent healthy or not. "Hey, we just have to do it, right?," said Gudeman.
Prado, the lone reserve, often plays around 28 minutes.
Hancock's starting five includes Gonzales, Gudeman, Jayci Bayne, Alijah Paquet and Milan McGary. Kelsi Prado is Hancock's sixth player.
Bayne, Paquet, McGary and Gonzales have all been steady scorers for the Bulldogs. Gudeman has often been the team's most steady rebounder.
Hancock appears to have a formidable task ahead of it. The Vikings, who won the South Coast Conference title at 10-0, are riding a 12-game winning streak.
"The thing that stands out most to me about Long Beach is their height," said Nerelli. "They go 6-4, 6-0, 6-0," on the front line. The tallest any of the Bulldogs go is 5-9.
Still, Hancock players sounded confident going in. "They play man-to-man on defense, and we have a lot of plays designed for man-to-man," said McGary.
"If they go man on us, they're in trouble," said Kelsey Prado.
When the Bulldogs are on defense, "We're going to try to keep them from getting to the middle," of the lane, said McGary.
The Vikings don't shoot particularly well from the field, about 36 percent. However, their opponents shoot under 32 percent a game. The Vikings score an average of 70 points a game and give up just 56.
Donavian Huskey, a 6-0 freshman wing, leads the Vikings in points (just over 22 a game) and rebounds (a whopping 19.4 average per game). Ivori Scott, a 6-4 freshman post, pulls down an average of just over 14 rebounds a game for LBCC.
Sophomore guard Isabel Lizarraga averages just 17 points a game for LBCC.
The game will be live-streamed on the Hancock school website at http://athletics.hancockcollege.edu/video/streaming.