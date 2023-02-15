With Bakersfield not looking like a No. 16 seed and finding the holes in No. 1 Orcutt Academy's trademark defensive pressure, the Spartans made an adjustment.
The Drillers no longer consistently found a way to the basket and their points flow started drying up. Besides, the shorter visitors couldn't hang with 6-foot-2 Spartans center Elizabeth Johnson and 5-11 Spartans forward Khaelii Robertson inside, and Orcutt Academy pulled away for a 75-48 win at Lakeview Junior High School in the first round of the CIF Central Section Girls Division 2 playoffs Tuesday night.
"We came out with our No. 2 press early," said Robertson. "We made adjustments (with the pressure), but they made adjustments too."
Eventually, "Our guards boxed out, we made sure nobody could shoot (close to the basket), and our bigs were already inside waiting to get the rebounds," Robertson said.
After trailing 17-9 late in the first quarter, the Drillers went on a 9-0 run to go ahead. Shortly thereafter, though, the Spartans defense relegated the Drillers to long-range shots that missed, Robertson and Johnson kept scoring near the basket and the Spartans gradually pulled away.
Orcutt Academy led 38-26 at halftime and cruised in from there. Robertson wound up dropping 32 points and Johnson, Orcutt's season scoring leader, finished with 29.
Robertson and Johnson both finished with a big double-double. Johnson pulled down 19 rebounds, and Robertson snared 18.
Johnson, who is averaging a double-double this season, suffered what appeared to be a bloody nose the last part of the second quarter, and didn't appear to be 100 percent physically after intermission. Still, as usual, Johnson was quite effective.
After taking a good pass from Devyn Kendrick, Johnson scored inside with about 5:30 left in the second quarter to put Orcutt Academy ahead for good at 21-20, and the Spartans kept widening the gap from there.
Kendrick finished with 11 points. Radisson Banks led Bakersfield with 19.
The Spartans moved to 23-4. The Drillers finished 11-10. Orcutt will host No. 9 Tollhouse Sierra Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Tollhouse beat No. 8 Bakersfield Golden Valley 48-42 on Tuesday.
