The Orcutt Academy girls basketball team has drawn the top seed for the CIF Central Section Division 2 basketball tournament.

The Spartans (23-4) will host No. 16 Bakersfield at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at Lakeview Junior High School in the first round. Orcutt Academy finished second behind St. Joseph, at 12-2, in the Mountain League. Orcutt Academy won a sectional divisional championship in 2021.

All playoff games are slated for 6 p.m. starts unless otherwise stated.  

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

