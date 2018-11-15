Cabrillo girls basketball is in the win column for the first time this season. And it was against a future league opponent.
The Conquistadores rolled past future Channel League foe San Marcos 51-35 on Thursday in the second day of the Gold Coast Tournament hosted by the Royals.
CHS (1-1) was led by Jesse Jenkins and her 24 points. Kiki Dial added nine points including two 3-pointers. Thea Regan finished with eight points and Alexa McCune added seven for the defending Los Padres League champs.
McCune was a force on defense with her team-high four blocks. Dial, Jenkins and Regan each had two steals apiece.
The tournament continues on Friday.
Girls soccer
Lompoc 2, Santa Maria 1
Playing in a preseason contest after years of being in the Los Padres League together, the Braves edged past the Saints at Dave Boyd Field on Thursday.
LHS head coach Jason Cochrane called this Santa Maria team much improved and mostly had to resort to defense to win the opener.
“We couldn’t get our own attack dialed in fully in the final half, but we’ll get that worked out. Defensively, we were strong as usual,” Cochrane said by phone.
Katie Guzman lifted the Braves to the victory with her goal that occurred below five minutes to play.
Lompoc will now host Coast Union at Huyck Stadium in a Saturday afternoon game set for 12:30 p.m.