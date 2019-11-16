Mitch Carpenter made a layup Saturday, and the Hancock College basketball team had its 101st point.
That came at the 4:07 mark of the second half.
The Bulldogs (3-1) had plenty of scoring left in them, and they routed Gavilan College (2-4) 114-64 in a non-conference game at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
The scoring output was Hancock's high for the season. The Bulldogs hit an even 100 in a win over West Hills Lemoore at home in the Bulldogs' season opener.
Nick Chapman scored 20 points as eight Bulldogs scored at least eight points in Hancock's 114-64 home win over Gavilan on Saturday.
All 13 Bulldogs who played scored Saturday. Hancock had a 7-0 lead at the 17:12 mark of the first half, and the Bulldogs' scoring never really slowed down after that.
The only blemish on the Hancock offensive game wasn't much of a blemish. The Bulldogs were 5-for-9 on free throws.
Meanwhile, they buried 48 of their 82 shots from the field. The Bulldogs shot nearly 70 percent, 35-for-51, from two-point range and made 13 of their 31 3-point tries.
The Rams shot just 26-for-67 from the field, including six-for-27 on treys. Hancock led 69-26 at halftime.
Reserve Nick Chapman, on 7-for-15 shooting from the field, led the Hancock scoring with 20 points.
Three more Bulldogs were in double figures. Reserves Mayowa Akinsanya and Mike Mensah put in 14 and 12 points respectively. Starter Kyle Harding scored 11.
Harding missed his only free throw. He made everything else, going 4-for-4 from the field and burying all three of his three-point attempts.
Kobe Ordonio led the Rams with 18 points. He was the only Gavilan player in double figures.
The Rams were stellar on their free throws, sinking 12 of the 14 they put up. Ordonio shot six free throws and made all six.
Besides the lopsided score, the Bulldogs out-rebounded the Rams 58-23. Bryce Craver, with nine, led Hancock in rebounds. Carpenter snared eight and Jamario Bibb had six.
Daemar Potts led Gavilan in rebounds with five. Craver had eight assists to go with his nine rebounds.
The Bulldogs were on the plus side in assists-to-turnovers, 25-16. The Rams had 16 turnovers and just 10 assists.
Hancock College football: Bulldogs cruise to third straight Pacific League championship, await bowl assignment
The Hancock College football team bid farewell to the Pacific League Saturday by putting the wrap on a third straight unbeaten league campaign.
Hancock is off to a fast start as it seeks its third straight post-season berth under veteran coach Tyson Aye. The Bulldogs made it into the state tournament in 2018.
The Bulldogs will host the round robin Home Motors Tournament next Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hancock is scheduled to face Victor Valley at 7 p.m. Friday night, Yuba at 5 p.m. Saturday and Cypress at 3 p.m. Sunday.
College soccer
The Hancock College women's soccer team edged Oxnard 1-0 and the men played to a 1-1 draw at Moorpark as both wrapped up their respective seasons Friday.
Elizabeth Aldana, with an assist from Kasandra Bright, scored in the 21st minute for the Hancock women, the only goal at Hancock as the Bulldogs (8-8-6, 4-5-3 Western State Conferece) edged the winless Condors.
Oxnad goalkeeper Jadeln Villasenor made 14 saves. Hancock goalie Damaris Bautista, the backup, made six.
After Niko Glass, with an assist from Sal Andrade scored in the 87th minute for the Bulldogs at Moorpark, Cristian Ramirez, with an assist from Angel Rubalcaba, tallied in the 90th minute to salvage the tie for the Raiders.
Hancock (7-9-6, 3-2-5 Western State Conference) went 0-1-4 in the second half of conference play after going 3-1-1 in the first.