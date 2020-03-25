Boys hoops: Sosa, Gomez and Hutchens named league MVPs

Though the Central Coast Athletic Association runs through all of San Luis Obispo County and the entire Santa Maria Valley, the league MVP honors for both its basketball leagues are from the same neck of the woods.

Arroyo Grande High seniors Gage Gomez and Robert Hutchens have split the Mountain League's Most Valuable Player award, being named co-MVPs for the area's toughest league.

Nipomo High junior Daren Sosa has been named the Ocean League MVP, giving the South County 100-percent of area's top hoops honors.

Hutchens and Gomez led the Eagles to the Mountain League championship while Sosa powered the Titans to the Ocean League co-title. The CCAA released its All-League teams this week.

Hutchens and Gomez had nearly identical numbers this season. Gomez led the Eagles in scoring with 21 points per game. Hutchens was second at 19.4 points per contest.

Gomez averaged 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals. Hutchens added 4.5 rebounds and one steal per game.

Sosa led the Titans in scoring this season with 17.1 points per game. He hit 45 percent of his 3-point shots and also dished out three assists per game.

Mountain League