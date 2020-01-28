You are the owner of this article.
As Cabrillo sweeps hoops contests, rivalry maintains a pleasant but intense edge

 “MAY-be next year!,” Cabrillo backers serenaded the Lompoc faithful Friday night.

The Conquistadores were on their way to sweeping a girls-boys Lompoc Valley basketball doubleheader from the Braves at Lompoc’s Paisola Pavillion Friday night. Cabrillo took the girls game 44-31 and the boys game 56-44.

Cabrillo’s girls and boys teams swept their home-home doubleheaders from their Lompoc Valley counterparts this season.

“Yes, it feels good,” for her team to have swept its Lompoc Valley rival, said Cabrillo’s Maiya McIntyre as many in the crowd were still roaring after the girls game Friday evening.

“It’s always going to be top competition when these teams play, and both teams are always going to play hard.”

This game was sweetly familiar for the Cabrillo girls against their big rival. To the delight of the big Cabrillo gathering, the Conqs put the game away by making 12 of their 18 fourth quarter free throws.

The Conqs made 22 foul shots to win at Lompoc Jan. 7.

Paisola Pavilion was already filling up as the boys junior varsity game was winding down.

Cabrillo, in a riveting finish, took that one too. The Conquistadores came from seven points down in the last few minutes to win by one.

The fans are always into it when the Lompoc Valley teams face each other on the court, and the noise from both sides was at a crescendo throughout.

Well, almost throughout. Both teams’ backers stayed all the way through the girls game. Some Lompoc fans were filing out as Cabrillo was putting the boys varsity game away in the last two minutes.

The (many) fans were intense and loud Friday night but, at least from what this reporter could hear, the language was clean.

That hasn’t always been the case at other area sports events.

Results from games between these teams in various sports has been mixed the past several years.

Lompoc has owned the football rivalry. Cabrillo has owned the aquatics rivalry. Results in other sports have been varied.

Friday night belonged to the Cabrillo teams and their fans.

