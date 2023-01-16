Following a washout of a scheduled heavy slate of area sports events because of heavy rains last week, the Arroyo Grande and St. Joseph boys basketball teams emerged from a busy rest of the week at the top of the Mountain League standings.

At press time, Arroyo Grande was 13-5, 5-0 and St. Joseph, which ran through the Mountain League at 14-0 in league games last season, was 13-4, 4-0.

After the Jan. 9 rainout, the Eagles played three games last week and won them all.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

