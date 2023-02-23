The St. Joseph boys basketball team Wednesday night played itself into a trip to Selland Area in Fresno to play for the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship.

Tounde Yessoufou scored 29 points and the No. 3 Knights pulled away from No. 7 Bakersfield Christian in the second half for an 85-62 win in the semifinals at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym.

The Knights earned themselves a re-match with No. 1 Clovis West, set for Saturday night at 8 p.m., at Selland Arena, for the Division 1 title. Clovis West overcame a 42-27 halftime deficit and beat St. Joseph 72-63 in overtime for the Division 1 crown last year.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

