The St. Joseph boys basketball team Wednesday night played itself into a trip to Selland Area in Fresno to play for the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship.
Tounde Yessoufou scored 29 points and the No. 3 Knights pulled away from No. 7 Bakersfield Christian in the second half for an 85-62 win in the semifinals at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym.
The Knights earned themselves a re-match with No. 1 Clovis West, set for Saturday night at 8 p.m., at Selland Arena, for the Division 1 title. Clovis West overcame a 42-27 halftime deficit and beat St. Joseph 72-63 in overtime for the Division 1 crown last year.
This is the third straight year the Knights are playing for the Central Section's top title in its highest division. They beat Fresno San Joaquin Memorial in the spring of 2021 following the abbreviated season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In previous seasons, the Central Section featured a four-team Open Division, this year moving to a 12-team Division 1 format.
St. Joseph led 37-31 at halftime Wednesday night. The Knights out-scored the Eagles 26-18 to take a 63-49 lead into the fourth and rolled from there into the Division 1 title game.
Caedin Hamilton scored 19 points for St. Joseph (25-6) and guard Luis Marin, besides helping steady the Knights offense as the Eagles were trying to get themselves back in it with defensive pressure, put in 18 points.
Gabriel Gutierrez, a 5-foot-10 point guard who gave the St. Joseph defense problems with his quickness inside, led Bakersfield Christian (22-9) with 18 points. Bentley Waller, who helped the Eagles stay close in the first half with his long-range shooting, finished with 15 points. Waller made two long 3's en route to scoring eight points before intermission.
Michael Shafic and Louis Duarte finished with 11 points each for Bakersfield Christian.
The Eagles were able to keep the ball out of Yessoufou's hands on St. Joseph possessions early, but the 6-5 five-star sophomore recruit still managed to work himself free to make two follow shots in the first three minutes. He made a 3 with less than a minute left in the first quarter, and that seemed to really get Yessoufou rolling.
Bakersfield Christian kept itself in contention by making six 3's in the first half, but the Eagles only made three in the second and they couldn't keep the taller Knights out of the paint when St. Joseph had the ball.
The Eagles were hit with a technical foul just before the second half even started, and Julius Price sank the two technical foul shots for St. Joseph.
Waller hit a 3 to get the Eagles within 41-34, but the Knights went on a quick 6-0 run after that and were on their way to the Division 1 championship game.
St. Joseph went 14-0 in the Mountain League during the regular season to win its third straight league championship.
Arroyo Grande 60, Dinuba 40
The No. 2 Eagles (21-9) led 32-14 at halftime and cruised to a semifinal win at Arroyo Grande against the No. 3 Emperors (26-5).
Arroyo Grande will face No. 4 Porterville Friday night at 8 p.m. Selland Arena for the Division 2 championship.
Adam Silmon had 15 points and Noah Morris added 14 for the Eagles on another night of balanced scoring. George Keskinov had 11 and Zach Soriano added nine.
Lucca Hart scored 22 points for Nipomo, and Raemar Agnes and Nathan Dignam Valenzuela put in 16 each but the No. 5 Titans didn't have enough to take the No. 1 Lions in this semifinal at Kerman.
Nipomo is 20-12. Kerman (20-10) will play No. 3 Tulare Western at 4 p.m. Friday for the Division 4 championship.
Santa Ynez 4, Bishop Diego 1
Tate Minus pitched a five-hit complete game, and the Pirates moved to 2-1 with a win over the Cardinals in a non-league game at Bishop Diego.
Minus struck out six and walked none.
Caleb Cassidy went 1-for-3 and scored a run for the Pirates. Dylan Peters went 1-for-2 with a double and scored a run.
"The team played solid defense behind Tate," said Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey.
