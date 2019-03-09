Two Righetti High School wrestlers represented the Santa Maria Valley-based Marvel Wrestling Academy with particular distinction last weekend.
Matthew Rodriguez won at 152 pounds, and Dominic Mendez took the 106-pound championship in the boys competition in their respective age groups at the Cadet & Junior Folkstyle State Championships on Saturday, March 2, in Fresno.
Angel Rodriguez, who oversees the program, said the Marvel Wrestling Academy serves as a feeder program for the Righetti wrestling program. Matthew Rodriguez is Angel's son.
Mendez and Matthew Rodriguez are Righetti freshmen, and both of them qualified for the 2019 CIF State Wrestling Championships during the high school season.
The Marvel Academy's Jeremy Oani finished second at 94 pounds. Aaron Ibarra placed fourth at 126 pounds, and Tyson Escobedo and Brayden Ruiz finished sixth at 120 and 126 pounds respectively. Jason Bautista went 2-2 at 138 pounds, and Luke Guerrero finished 2-2 at 160.
On the girls side, the Marvel Wrestling Academy's Gabby Rincon placed sixth at 112 pounds. Layla Vallejo, at 126 pounds, and Natalie Haro, at 180, both finished seventh.
Rincon, a Righetti wrestler, qualified for the 2019 CIF state girls wrestling tournament.
Seven Marvel Academy wrestlers will compete at the USA Folkstyle Nationals March 28-30 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The seven are Mendez, Oani, Escobedo, Bautista, Ibarra, Matthew Rodriguez and Benny Banduenga.
Banduenga, who wrestled for Righetti, earned a spot in the 2019 CIF state tourney.
Baseball
Righetti 6, Paso Robles 1
The Warriors (6-2) on Saturday bounced back from a 10-1 loss to San Luis Obispo at Righetti the previous day, beating the Bearcats handily at home.
Caleb Dulay pitched a four-hit complete game for Righetti. Jake Steels went 3-for-3 with a triple.
Though Righetti, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo all play in the Mountain League, neither Righetti's game Friday nor the its Saturday game were league ones. Mountain League play will begin this week.
Santa Barbara City College 9, Hancock 3
The Vaqueros won this Western State Conference North Division game Saturday at Hancock in a rout, out-hitting the Bulldogs (9-9, 1-1) 12-3.
All of Hancock's runs came in the eighth inning, and none of them came on a base hit. The runs came via an error, a hit batsman and a sacrifice fly. Chris Tani, Reed Odland and Hancock starting pitcher Jake Shusterich were credited with an RBI apiece.
Shusterich (1-3) did not get make it past the second inning during his pitching stint. Hancock used six pitchers. The Vaqueros used two. Starter Ian Churchill (4-0) blanked the Bulldogs on two hits during his seven innings of work.
Jacob Bravo doubled, tripled and drove in two runs for the Vaqueros. Boston Hubbard and Nicholas Prainting tripled for SBCC.
Softball
Riverside City College 9, Hancock 0 (5 innings, run rule)
The Bulldogs (2-5, 0-3) have dropped five straight since winning their first two games this season. Saturday, the Tigers run-ruled the Bulldogs at Hancock in a non-conference game at Hancock.
RCC made the most of its seven hits off Hancock's Alexis Porter. Karter Williams, Zinaida Preciado and Jocelyn Gutierrez had two RBIs apiece for the Tigers.
The Tigers' Marissa-Lena Naves shut out the Bulldogs on two hits, singles by Zaiden Bakke and Mackenzie Caspian.
Track & Field
Orcutt Academy High School tied for fifth in the boys division and placed 13th in the girls at the Atascadero Memorial Meet Saturday
The 4x100 relay of Jaden Davis, Max Daniels, Casey Daniels and Donavan Miller took third with a time of 44.75 seconds
The same relay team took second in the 4x200 with a time of 1:36.55
Max Daniels also placed fourth in the 400 (a school record 52.81) and second in the Long Jump with a school record 20-feet-8-inches.
Josiah DeBruno was second in the Triple Jump with 40-2.5.
Donavan Miller placed third in the High Jump at 5-10.
Dylan McIntire was fourth in the Long Jump with a personal best of 19-6 and also placed fourth in the Triple Jump at 39-7.5.
Sarah Parkinson placed fourth in the girls 200 in a school record 27.94.
Oxnard Invitational
OXNARD — Hancock College coach Louie Quintana praised Hancock 5,000 meters runners Michele Marceleno and Jose Cardenas for their respective performances at this meet at Oxnard College.
Marceleno ran the women's 5K in 21 minutes, 16 seconds. Cardenas finished in 16:37 in the men's 5K.
"Michele's time puts her in the higher rankings for our conference," said Quintana.
"We were expecting Jose to drop at least 10 seconds on his 5K time. He dropped a whopping 50 seconds."
Hancock's Mireya Lopez finished in 24:07 in the women's 5K. Kevin Lopez threw the javelin 126 feet, 1 inch. Places for Hancock competitors were unavailable.