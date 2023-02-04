At press time Friday, the Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association (LPBUA) had no agreement with the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) regarding fees for umpires.

"As a consequence, the umpires do not have an agreement and cannot officiate local high school baseball games for 16 Central Coast schools," a media statement sent by LBPUA spokesman Michael Kon to the Times Thursday, said.

This comes at a time when the area is facing a severe shortage when it comes to high school sports officials.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you