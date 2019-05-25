The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos baseball team is celebrating two major milestones.
The 14th ranked Gauchos defeated the Cal Poly Mustangs 7-0 Saturday afternoon to win their first Big West Conference championship in 33 years.
The 5-hit shutout by pitchers Rodney Boone and Chris Lincoln also snapped UCSB’s 11-game losing streak to Cal Poly.
The Big West championship carries an automatic bid to the NCAA Division 1 tournament.
The Gauchos will learn Sunday afternoon if they will host an NCAA regional for the second time in five years when the NCAA releases the names of the 16 regional hosts at 5:30 p.m. on NCAA.com and ESPN Bottomline.
The full 64 team bracket and regional schedules will be announced Monday at 9 a.m. on ESPNU.
Coming into the final series of the regular season, UCSB (45-9, 19-5) held a three game lead over Poly in the conference standings with three games to play — all at UCSB’s Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.
The Mustangs won the first two, 3-0 on Thursday and 4-3 on Friday, which meant Saturday’s game was a winner-take-all battle for the conference title and the automatic NCAA bid.
The Gauchos, however, scored twice in the first, third and fourth innings and added another run on Tevin Mitchell’s fifth home run of the season in the sixth, to end Cal Poly’s hopes of a postseason berth.
Boone (8-0), a true freshman from Tustin High School, was nearly untouchable. He pitched 8 1/3 innings — his longest outing of the season — scattering five singles while striking out 12 and giving up three walks.
Lincoln came on in the ninth to close it out with a strikeout and groundout.
UCSB got all the runs it needed in the bottom of the first inning.
Leadoff batter McClain O’Connor walked and scored on Andrew Martinez’s single.
Martinez ended up at second base after an outfield error, putting him in scoring position, and he crossed the plate on Armani Smith’s infield ground out to give the Gauchos a 2-0 lead.
UCSB added two more in both the third and fourth innings.
With Martinez aboard in the third, Smith singled to center field. An outfield error allowed Martinez to score.
After a walk to Santa Ynez High grad Thomas Rowan, Tommy Jew singled to center, scoring Smith.
In the fourth, with Mitchell on base, O’Connor launched an RBI triple down the right field line. O’Connor made the score 6-0 when he raced home on a Martinez sacrifice fly to right.
Mitchell’s solo shot over the left field wall in the seventh put the exclamation mark on the Gauchos’ regular season.
O’Connor, Smith and Jew each had two hits and one RBI as the Gauchos outhit Cal Poly 11-5.
Elijah Greene, Tate Samuelson, Myles Emmerson, Nick DiCarlo and Cole Cabrera all singled for Cal Poly, which had two runners on base in an inning just twice and stranded eight runners on the basepaths.
Freshman southpaw Chase Watkins (0-3) suffered the loss, allowing the first two runs of the game and five hits. Ryan Jameson, a freshman right-hander, pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings while Jarred Zill secured the final out in his last game in a Mustang uniform.
Cal Poly (28-28, 17-7) ended up tied for second in the Big West after UC Irvine (37-27, 17-7) defeated UC Riverside 22-7 on Saturday.
The Mustangs finished second in the Big West for the third consecutive season.
UCSB has been to the postseason four times in the last seven years, earning a spot in the 2016 College World Series.