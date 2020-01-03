Top stories of 2019: Nipomo grad Jeff McNeil's journey to MLB All-Star Game comes in at No. 3

Jeff McNeil played in the All-Star Game last July.

Yes, the kid from Nipomo who was lightly recruited to play college baseball, and was drafted in the 12th round by the New York Mets before becoming an overlooked prospect, played in the All-Star Game.

What a story.

In fact, it's such a remarkable story that it's been voted the No. 3 story of 2019 by the sports staff at Lee Central Coast News.

Jeff McNeil played in the All-Star Game Tuesday night. Yes. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game. The Midsummer Classic. He went 0-for-1 in the game, representing the New York Mets for the National League, which lost 4-3.

McNeil had one at-bat in the All-Star Game that was held in Cleveland last summer and he flew out to left field off Brad Hand.

Still, it was quite an experience for the guy who was known for golf in high school more than baseball. McNeil played varsity golf at Nipomo High before finally joining the baseball team his senior year. He first committed to play baseball for Cal State Northridge, but switched to Long Beach State and eventually made an impact for the Dirt Bags as an infielder who made good contact and rarely struck out.

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” McNeil said ahead of the ASG last summer. “I’m just really excited, and ready to go represent the Mets.”