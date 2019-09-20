{{featured_button_text}}

Here are our picks for Week Four of the high school football season!

Joe Bailey (42-18)

Righetti 56, Soledad 12

Santa Ynez 24, SLO 21

Ventura Buena 42, Cabrillo 29

Santa Maria 33, Visalia Mt. Whitney 24

Arroyo Grande 44, Nipomo 18

St. Joseph 50, Bakersfield Centennial 27

Paso Robles 45, Pioneer Valley 12

Visalia Redwood 56, Atascadero 14

Templeton 38, Madera Liberty 17

Oak Park 39, Mission Prep 20

Oxnard Pacifica 51, Santa Barbara 16

San Marcos 35, Oxnard Channel Islands 12

Bishop Diego 49, Chicago Hope Academy 14

8-man

Cate 56, Orcutt Academy 20

VCA 60, Monterey Trinity Christian 59

Kenny Cress (41-19)

Righetti 28, Soledad 7

San Luis Obispo 22, Santa Ynez 14

Ventura Buena 32, Cabrillo 20

Santa Maria 28, Visalia Mt. Whitney 21

Arroyo Grande 27, Nipomo 12

St. Joseph 35, Bakersfield Centennial 21

Paso Robles 28, Pioneer Valley 21

Visalia Redwood 35, Atascadero 20

Templeton 36, Madera Liberty 22

Oak Park 32, Mission Prep 16

Oxnard Pacifica 35, Santa Barbara 18

San Marcos 33, Oxnard Channel Islands 22

Bishop Diego 31, Chicago Hope Academy 21

8-man

Cate 42, Orcutt Academy 25

VCA 58, Monterey Trinity Christian 55

Elliott Stern (39-21)

Righetti 42, Soledad 14

Santa Ynez 24 San Luis Obispo 21

Ventura Buena 35, Cabrillo 14

+2
Righetti's Diego Macias voted Player of the Week

Righetti's Diego Macias voted Player of the Week

After more record-breaking voter turnout, Righetti's Diego Macias has been voted Player of the Week. After an avalanche of votes over the last three days, Macias edged out Arroyo Grande's Mark Rush by about 450 votes when the polls closed at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Santa Maria 28, Visalia Mt. Whitney 21

Arroyo Grande 35, Nipomo 21

St. Joseph 28, Bakersfield Centennial 14

Paso Robles 35, Pioneer Valley 28

Templeton 42, Madera Liberty 17

San Marcos 35, Channel Islands 28

Santa Barbara 24, Oxnard Pacifica 21

Visalia Redwood 28, Atascadero 14

Oak Park 21, Mission Prep 14

Bishop Diego 42, Chicago Hope Academy 28

8-man

Cate 66, Orcutt Academy 60

VCA 48, Monterey Trinity Christian 36

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

