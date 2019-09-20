Here are our picks for Week Four of the high school football season!
Joe Bailey (42-18)
Ventura Buena 42, Cabrillo 29
No. 1. Righetti (4-0, vs. Soledad 2-1)
Santa Maria 33, Visalia Mt. Whitney 24
Arroyo Grande 44, Nipomo 18
St. Joseph 50, Bakersfield Centennial 27
Paso Robles 45, Pioneer Valley 12
Visalia Redwood 56, Atascadero 14
Templeton 38, Madera Liberty 17
Oak Park 39, Mission Prep 20
Oxnard Pacifica 51, Santa Barbara 16
San Marcos 35, Oxnard Channel Islands 12
Bishop Diego 49, Chicago Hope Academy 14
Cate 56, Orcutt Academy 20
VCA 60, Monterey Trinity Christian 59
Kenny Cress (41-19)
San Luis Obispo 22, Santa Ynez 14
Ventura Buena 32, Cabrillo 20
Opposing defenses have struggled to stop the Dino Maldonado-to-Terrell Vaughn connection.
Santa Maria 28, Visalia Mt. Whitney 21
Arroyo Grande 27, Nipomo 12
St. Joseph 35, Bakersfield Centennial 21
Paso Robles 28, Pioneer Valley 21
Visalia Redwood 35, Atascadero 20
Templeton 36, Madera Liberty 22
Oak Park 32, Mission Prep 16
Oxnard Pacifica 35, Santa Barbara 18
San Marcos 33, Oxnard Channel Islands 22
Bishop Diego 31, Chicago Hope Academy 21
Cate 42, Orcutt Academy 25
VCA 58, Monterey Trinity Christian 55
Elliott Stern (39-21)
Santa Ynez 24 San Luis Obispo 21
Ventura Buena 35, Cabrillo 14
Santa Maria 28, Visalia Mt. Whitney 21
Arroyo Grande 35, Nipomo 21
St. Joseph 28, Bakersfield Centennial 14
Paso Robles 35, Pioneer Valley 28
Templeton 42, Madera Liberty 17
San Marcos 35, Channel Islands 28
Santa Barbara 24, Oxnard Pacifica 21
Visalia Redwood 28, Atascadero 14
Oak Park 21, Mission Prep 14
Bishop Diego 42, Chicago Hope Academy 28
Cate 66, Orcutt Academy 60
VCA 48, Monterey Trinity Christian 36
091319 Righetti Centennial Football 02.jpg
Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa (1) charges upfield during Friday night's game against Centennial High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
091319 Righetti Centennial Football 01.jpg
Righetti wide receiver Jake Steels (9) is stopped by Centennial High defender Morgan Dutton during Friday night's home game at Warrior Stadium.
David DuBransky Contributor
091319 Righetti Centennial Football 03.jpg
Righetti running back Christian Roseborough (30) charges up the middle of the field during Friday night's game against Centennial High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
091319 Righetti Centennial Football 04.jpg
Righetti running back Christian Roseborough (30) is brought to the ground by Centennial defender Garrett Austin Friday evening during a Warriors home game.
David DuBransky Contributor
091319 Righetti Centennial Football 05.jpg
Righetti High School students cheer on their Warriors during Friday night's game against Centennial High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
091319 Righetti Centennial Football 06.jpg
Righetti running back Christian Roseborough (30) is tripped up by a Centennial High School defender during Friday night's home game at Warrior Stadium.
David DuBransky Contributor
091319 Righetti Centennial Football 07.jpg
Righetti wide receiver Jake Steels (9) makes a catch during Friday night's home game against Centennial High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
091319 Righetti Centennial Football 08.jpg
Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa (1) charges upfield during Friday night's game against Centennial High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
091319 Righetti Centennial Football 09.jpg
Righetti wide receiver Jake Steels (9) makes the catch during Friday night's game against Centennial High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
091319 Righetti Centennial Football 10.jpg
Righetti quarterback Logan Mortensen prepares to the fire the ball downfield during Friday night's home game against Centennial High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
091319 Righetti Centennial Football 11.jpg
Righetti wide receiver Jake Steels (9) stretches for a long pass during Friday night's home game against Centennial High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
091319 Righetti Centennial Football 12.jpg
Righetti running back Christian Roseborough (30) charges up the field during Friday night's home game against Centennial High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
091319 Righetti Centennial Football 13.jpg
Righetti wide receiver Jake Steels (9) leaps for the ball during Friday night's game against Centennial High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
091319 Righetti Centennial Football 14.jpg
Centennial High wide receiver Jacob Navarro (80) is brought down by Righetti defenders Henry Aguilar (67) and Jordan Fields (33) during Friday night's home game for the Warriors.
David DuBransky Contributor
091319 Righetti Centennial Football 15.jpg
Righetti wide receiver Chase Reynoso (15) goes up against a Centennial High defender during Friday night's home game at Warrior Stadium.
David DuBransky Contributor
091319 Righetti Centennial Football 16.jpg
Righetti's Robert Carrancho (7) goes out for a deep pass during Friday night's home game against Centennial High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
091319 Righetti Centennial Football 17.jpg
Righetti wide receiver Jake Steels (9) is tackled by Centennial High defender Morgan Dutton during Friday night's home game at Warrior Stadium.
David DuBransky Contributor
091319 AGHS vs Lompoc 16.jpg
Sheldon Canley finds room to run between Eagle defenders during a non-conference game played at Pioneer Valley High School due to construction delays at Arroyo Grande High
Peter Klein
091319 AGHS vs Lompoc 17.jpg
Ryan Morgan tosses the ball to an official after hauling in a Lompoc touchdown
Peter Klein
091319 AGHS vs Lompoc 02.jpg
Arroyo Grande's Caleb Tomasin runs the ball against Lompoc during a non-league game played at Pioneer Valley High School Friday night.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091319 AGHS vs Lompoc 03.jpg
Lompoc's Cailin Daniels cuts upfield during a game against Arroyo Grande Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091319 AGHS vs Lompoc 04.jpg
Lompoc defender Deville Dickerson dives after Eagle receiver Nathan Kitauchi caught an 11-yard pass from Arroyo Grande quarterback Ethan Royal near the goal line during Friday night's game. Royal scored on the next play.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091319 AGHS vs Lompoc 05.jpg
Arroyo Grande running back Caleb Tomasin faces a host of Lompoc defenders during Friday night's game at Pioneer Valley High School. Tomasin gained 185 yards and scored one touchdown in Arroyo Grande's 30-24 win.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091319 AGHS vs Lompoc 06.jpg
Deville "Joker" Dickerson (10) returns a kick-off during a non-conference game against Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein
091319 AGHS vs Lompoc 07.jpg
Cavin Ross looks for a receiver down field
Peter Klein
091319 AGHS vs Lompoc 08.jpg
Leondre Coleman takes a hand off early in the first quarter of the game against Arroyo Grande played at Pioneer Valley High School due to construction delays at Arroyo Grande High
Peter Klein
091319 AGHS vs Lompoc 09.jpg
Elijah Castro of Arroyo Grande works to strip the ball from Lompoc running back Leondre Coleman. The play resulted in a fumble and recovery for touchdown
Peter Klein
091319 AGHS vs Lompoc 10.jpg
TJ Valenti returns a recovered fumble for an Arroyo Grande touchdown
Peter Klein
091319 AGHS vs Lompoc 11.jpg
Cailin Daniels finds an open lane during a non-conference game against Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein
091319 AGHS vs Lompoc 12.jpg
Leondre Coleman spins away from Arroyo Grande tacklers during a non-conference game played at Pioneer Valley High School due to construction delays at Arroyo Grande High
Peter Klein
091319 AGHS vs Lompoc 13.jpg
Leondre Coleman ties up the Arroyo Grande ball carrier during a non-conference game played at Pioneer Valley High School due to construction delays at Arroyo Grande High
Peter Klein
091319 AGHS vs Lompoc 14.jpg
This pass sails just over the outstretched hands of Ryan Morgan
Peter Klein
091319 AGHS vs Lompoc 15.jpg
Cavin Ross drives with a host of Arroyo Grande defenders draped over him during a non-conference game played at Pioneer Valley High School due to construction delays at Arroyo Grande High
Peter Klein
091319 AGHS vs Lompoc 01.jpg
Lompoc defender Anthony Arias tries to stay close to Arroyo Grande quarterback Ethan Royal during a non-league game played at Pioneer Valley High School Friday night. Arroyo Grande won 30-24.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091319 BC SJ football 08.jpg
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble tries to slow down Bakersfield Christian's David Stevenson
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 03.jpg
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp passes before Bakersfield Christian's Noah Doss hits him.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 04.jpg
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia stops Bakersfield Christian Ben Yurosek after a pass reception.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 01.jpg
St. Joseph's Darien Langley breaks through the middle for a long touchdown against Bakersfield Christian.
Len Wood, Staff
091319 BC SJ football 02.jpg
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia follows his blocks and scores a touchdown against Bakersfield Christian.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 05.jpg
St. Joseph's Darien Langley returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Bakersfield Christian.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 06.jpg
St. Joseph's Darien Langley returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Bakersfield Christian.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 07.jpg
St. Joseph's Logan Martinez brings down Bakersfield Christian Randy Raymond.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 09.jpg
St. Joseph's Jacob Medrano and Devin Guggia bring down Bakersfield Christian's David Stevenson.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 10.jpg
St. Joseph rushes to try to block a Bakersfield Christian field goal.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 11.jpg
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams stiff arms Bakersfield Christian Shawn Warren.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 12.jpg
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp takes off on a long run against Bakersfield Christian.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 13.jpg
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia follows his blocks and scores a touchdown against Bakersfield Christian.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 14.jpg
St. Joseph's Daniel Galassi brings down Bakersfield Christian's Dominic Gamboni.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 15.jpg
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia dives for yardage after catching a pass against Bakersfield Christian.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 16.jpg
St. Joseph and Bakersfield Christian play under the moon.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 17.jpg
St. Joseph vs. Bakersfield Christian.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 18.jpg
St. Joseph's Michael Madrigal and Tyler Williams stop Bakersfield Christian's Chris Gutierrez near the goal line.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 19.jpg
Bakersfield Christian players stop St. Joseph's Devin Guggia after a pass reception.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 20.jpg
Bakersfield Christian's Ronnie Simril picks off a pass to St. Joseph's Tyler Williams in the end zone in the first half.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 21.jpg
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams knocks down Bakersfield Christian's Ronnie Simril after he caught a pass.
Len Wood Staff
091319 GV SM football 03.jpg
Santa Maria's Dominick Martinez goes on a long run against Golden Valley.
Len Wood Staff
091319 GV SM football 01.jpg
Santa Maria's Samuel Herrera takes off on a long run against Golden Valley.
Len Wood, Staff
091319 GV SM football 02.jpg
Santa Maria's Brayan Soriano sacks Golden Valley's Marquel Bruley.
Len Wood Staff
091319 GV SM football 08.jpg
Santa Maria's Brayan Soriano brings down Golden Valley's 5 on fourth down .
Len Wood Staff
091319 GV SM football 07.jpg
Golden Valley's Marquel Bruley prepares to hand off.
Len Wood Staff
091319 GV SM football 06.jpg
Santa Maria's Dominick Martinez scores on a long run as Golden Valley's Simeon Trimble chases.
Len Wood Staff
091319 GV SM football 05.jpg
Santa Maria's Samuel Herrera runs against Golden Valley.
Len Wood Staff
091319 GV SM football 04.jpg
Santa Maria's players stop Golden Valley's Iziah Coronado from scoring after a long run.
Len Wood Staff
091319 GV SM football 16.jpg
Golden Valley's Marquel Bruley passes to Iziah Coronado against Santa Maria.
Len Wood Staff
091319 GV SM football 15.jpg
Golden Valley's Simeon Trimble scores against Santa Maria.
Len Wood Staff
091319 GV SM football 14.jpg
Santa Maria's Sammy Benitez runs after catching a pass against Golden Valley.
Len Wood Staff
091319 GV SM football 13.jpg
Santa Maria's Joannes Gonzalez stops Golden Valley's Everardo Ruana after the Bulldog picked up a fumble.
Len Wood Staff
091319 GV SM football 12.jpg
Santa Maria's Dominick Martinez passes against Golden Valley.
Len Wood Staff
091319 GV SM football 11.jpg
Santa Maria's Abel Santana tackles Golden Valley's Simeon Trimble.
Len Wood Staff
091319 GV SM football 10.jpg
Santa Maria's Brayan Nava tackles Golden Valley's Iziah Coronado.
Len Wood Staff
091319 GV SM football 09.jpg
Santa Maria's Samuel Herrera gets away from Golden Valley's Everardo Ruana and scores.
Len Wood Staff
