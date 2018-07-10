Shanae Heredia and Laura Hernandez answered quickly and simultaneously when asked what their favorite part of working the District 65 Tournament was.
"The kids."
"The kids are great," Heredia said one day while working the P.A. booth at the District 65 10s/11s/12s Tournament at Johns-Manville Park in Lompoc, Lompoc Little League's home site.
Heredia, a District 65 assistant administrator, is in her fifth year with District 65. Hernandez, the district secretary, is in her sixth. Heredia handled all the P.A. announcing. Hernandez did the tournament scorebooks. Both of them tracked pitchers' pitch counts. The Little League pre-game pitch limit is 85.
They, like most of the staff who have worked the District 65 tourney and various Babe Ruth district and Central California State Tournaments, are volunteers.
Tournament coordinator Stacy Newby was doing some clean-up before a Babe Ruth 13-year-olds state tourney game at Elks Field Tuesday night. Santa Maria is hosting the 13-year-olds state tournament this year.
Newby said she has been doing the job for 40 years.
"I started when my husband Terry was coaching," she said.
"Mr. Herman Kon, who one of our practice fields is named after, convinced me to do it," Stacy Newby said.
"He's the father of one of our umpires, Michael Kon."
The umpires at the Babe Ruth tourney are paid. So is a scorekeeper, Mia Lopez, who has been at the games faithfully while she is home from college. Everyone else staffing the Babe Ruth tourney is a volunteer.
Everyone, including the umpires, who staffed the District 65 tournament was a volunteer. Santa Maria Northside won the tourney Monday night and advanced to the Section 1 Tournament which will start this weekend at Johns-Manville Park.
Sal Gomez has been the P.A. announcer at the 13-year-olds Central Cal state tourney this year since opening day last Saturday. He is slated to call the championship round Wednesday.
Gomez coached the 1983 Santa Maria Babe Ruth 13-year-olds squad that made it to the Babe Ruth World Series.
"We made it to the finals," he said. "A team from the Boston suburbs beat us twice."
Gomez said, "I've been working in Babe Ruth for 35 years. It helps keep me young." Gomez said he coached the 2018 St. Joseph freshman baseball team on a volunteer basis.
Gomez has called out each team's pitch count faithfully at the end of each half inning since the 13-year-old state tourney began. The Babe Ruth per-game pitch limit is 95.
Stacy Newby, who had to remind a coach at one point Tuesday night that he could not be in the stands, had several capable volunteers assisting her.
"Avory and Alaiyna Taylor have been helping out. So has their mom, Penny," said Newby.
Avory and Alaiyna Taylor are 14-year-old twins who will be sophomores at Righetti High School during the 2018-19 school year.
"I like working in the snack bar best," said Avory Taylor.
"She loves being around food," Penny Taylor called out.
Alaiyna Taylor said, "I really like helping others. I just like being around this atmosphere."
Five Cities, a team which consists of players from Nipomo and other San Luis Obispo County cities, will play at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Elks Field against either Lodi or Hanford in the championship round.
If Five Cities wins, it is the tournament champ. If Five Cities falls, a game scheduled to start approximately 30 minutes after the finish of the 3 p.m. one will determine the tourney champion.