Taylor Dollard top Cal Poly prospect in 2020 MLB Draft

His career stats at Crespi included a 4-5 win-loss record, 3.64 ERA and 90 strikeouts over 100 innings. Dollard was not drafted out of high school.

Cal Poly has had at least one player drafted every year since 1999. Last year, right-handed starting pitcher Bobby Ay was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth round.

The five-round Draft will begin on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Pacific, with both MLB Network and ESPN producing live coverage. The first night of coverage will span the first 37 picks, covering the first round and Competitive Balance Round A.

Coverage continues on Thursday on MLB Network and ESPN2 at 2 p.m. Pacific with the second through fifth rounds. There will be a total of 160 picks in the 2020 Draft. The Draft usually runs 40 rounds but was shortened this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Detroit Tigers have the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft by virtue of having the worst record in baseball in 2019.

This year, there is a $20,000 limit on bonuses for non-drafted free agents. There is no limit to the number of undrafted players teams may sign, but they cannot go over $20,000 per player.