The Santa Maria Reds have wrapped up another season.
The summer baseball team, which is comprised of top high school and college players from the area, hosted the South County Vipers in a doubleheader Saturday.
The two-game set wrapped up a the 10th season for the Reds, who play a summer wooden bat schedule. The team played all but two of its games at Elks Field in Santa Maria.
A game that had been scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled. The Reds played 16 of their 18 games at Elks Field this summer, their other two being played at Westmont College.
The season was eventful. It saw the installation of a new scoreboard in right-center field at historic Elks Field in downtown Santa Maria. The club also hosted a youth baseball appreciation day. The Reds also raised funds by hosting cancer awareness and Alzheimer's and dementia awareness days during the season.