{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria Reds have wrapped up another season.

The summer baseball team, which is comprised of top high school and college players from the area, hosted the South County Vipers in a doubleheader Saturday.

The two-game set wrapped up a the 10th season for the Reds, who play a summer wooden bat schedule. The team played all but two of its games at Elks Field in Santa Maria.

072019 Reds Baseball 01.jpg

Santa Maria Reds shortstop Paul Navarro makes a putout at second base during the first game of Saturday's double header against the South County Vipers at Elks Field in Santa Maria. The doubleheader marked the end of the Reds' summer baseball season.

A game that had been scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled. The Reds played 16 of their 18 games at Elks Field this summer, their other two being played at Westmont College. 

072019 Reds Baseball 03.jpg

Santa Maria Reds batter Dawson Rubio gets ready to hit during the first game of a double header against the South County Vipers. The doubleheader marked the end of the Reds' summer baseball season.

The season was eventful. It saw the installation of a new scoreboard in right-center field at historic Elks Field in downtown Santa Maria. The club also hosted a youth baseball appreciation day. The Reds also raised funds by hosting cancer awareness and Alzheimer's and dementia awareness days during the season.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0