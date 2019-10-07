In a matchup of two undefeated Ocean League golf teams, the Knights came out on top.
St. Joseph (9-0 Ocean League), hosting Nipomo in a big league showdown, handed the Titans their first league loss with a 254-278 win at the Santa Maria Country Club Monday.
There was a little bit of drama, though the St. Joseph players may not have been aware.
Jacquelyn Mengel and Sophia Cordova carded the best scores of the day for the Knights and they were the last two to come into the clubhouse.
"It was a little scary because we were down four or five strokes until the last two girls came in and Jacquelyn and Sophie finished with some really great scores," said Jim Fosdick, St. Joseph's head coach.
"There may have been little tension for the girls and I didn't tell them anything, but I did look at the scores."
Mengel scored the best round of the day with a 45 to lead the Knights. Cordova shot a 48.
Rounding out the scoring for St. Joseph were Macie Taylor (52), Lita Mahoney (54) and Mackenzie Taylor 55
Nearly 100 young baseball and softball players, along with parents, coaches and youth league organizers, marched in front of the Recreation and Parks Department building in Santa Maria on Monday, protesting the changes to the area fields.
Kaitlyn Nunez, one of the Ocean League's top scorers, shot a 50, tying for the best score for Nipomo (8-1 Ocean League) with teammate Alexa Burdick. Aaliyah Peinado shot 54, Pari Sterling scored a 60 and Lilly Brummett shot 61.
The match was played on a par-36 combination of holes No. 1 through 8 on the front nine at the country club as they finished on No. 18.
Now the Knights have a big challenge ahead: Trying to beat Nipomo on its home course, Monarch Dunes, Thursday. Fosdick said if his players want to get acclimated to Monarch Dunes, which is a difficult course, they have to practice there on their own.
The No. 7 team in the Football Championship Subdivision rankings has extended its winning streak to five in a row, though Montana State needed…
"I think with the lineup we have for Thursday, maybe one or two hadn't played it," Fosdick said of Monarch. "Some of them have gone up there with a parent or sibling to play and it's a tough course. Nipomo plays it every day."
The impressive part of Mengel's score is that she's also a cheerleader for St. Joseph.
You have free articles remaining.
"I share Mengel with cheer, so she doesn't have many practices," Fosdick said. "This is only her fifth match or something like that."
St. Joseph is scheduled to play Nipomo Thursday at 3 p.m. at Monarch Dunes.
Orcutt Academy 269, Santa Maria 306
Surprisingly, Karli Lundberg, perhaps the Ocean League's top golfer, didn't land medalist honors, but her score of 50 was enough for the Spartans to beat the Saints on Monday.
Lundberg's teammate, Melissa Burns earned overall medalist honors with a score of 49.
The Saints, meanwhile, compiled one of their best scores of the year, according to coach Jay Cheney.
Kailani Balderrama led the Saints with a 56. Ashley Guzman scored a 58. The rest of the scorers for Santa Maria were Vivecca Baray (62), Marissa Evangelista (63) and Sofia Regalado (67).
The rest of the Orcutt Academy scorers were Luna Sahagun (50), Lauren McClung (59) and Arianna Contreras (61).
Santa Ynez 253, Cabrillo 278
The Pirates scored another Channel League win, taking this dual at their home Alisal River Course.
Kelsey Bruner of Cabrillo was the match medalist with a score of 46.
Morgan Blunt led the Pirates with a 47. The rest of the scorers for the Pirates were Morgan Blunt (47), Marina Vengel (51), Emily Melby (51) and Bridget Callaghan (52).
The scorers for Cabrillo were Jessie Mendibles (55), Katie Heath (56), Ellie Mendibles (59) and Evelyn Scarfe (62).