Elks Little League city/valley playoffs
The dates and times for the 2019 Elks Little League City/Valley Playoffs in the Major and Minor Divisions are set.
The Santa Maria Northside representatives will play the Santa Maria Southside representatives Wednesday, June 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Oakley Park in the first round of the Santa Maria playoffs.
Opening ceremonies are at 5 p.m.
The winners will play Santa Maria Westside representatives at 2 p.m. June 8 at Oakley, which is Westside's home site. Opening ceremonies are at 1:30 p.m. that day.
Orcutt National representatives will play Orcutt American representatives June 8 at 10 a.m., at Joe Nightingale Elementary School, Orcutt American's home site. Opening ceremonies are at 9:30 a.m.
Santa Maria and Orcutt champions will play each other for Elks Little League City/Valley titles at 5:30 p.m. June 10 at Simas Park, Southside's home site. Opening ceremonies are slated for 5 p.m.
Hancock summer baseball camp
The Hancock College baseball program will be hosting youth clinics throughout the 2019-20 school year for players aged 6-13.
The 2019 summer baseball camps will take place Monday, June 10, through Thursday, June, 13; Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20; and Monday, June 24, to June 27.
The sessions will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with drink and lunch breaks.
They will be held at John Osborne Field on Hancock's Santa Maria campus.
The camp costs $125 per child and $75 for additional children.
Checks can be written to "Allan Hancock College Baseball" and can be turned in the morning of the first day of camp. Parents are encouraged to pack snacks and/or lunch and water for their children each day.
The campers will learn about swing fundamentals and consistency, bunting, proper fielding techniques, throwing fundamentals, pitching mechanics, arm care and injury prevention and confidence and the mental aspects of pitching.
Registration can also be completed at online at http://athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/Summer_Baseball_Camps_2019.
Righetti football camp
Righetti High School is hosting two camps next month, the first for grades seven through nine and the second for grades four through six.
The 7-9 grade camp is set to run from June 17-21, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The grades 4-6 camp is set to run from June 24-28 at the same times.
The camp is free and open to students from Orcutt, Santa Maria and Guadalupe. Participants will condition, train, learn the Pistol Wing T Offense and shoulder-style tackling.
The camp will take place at Warrior Stadium. Participants will need to bring athletic attire and football cleats if possible. Sunscreen is also recommended. Players are asked to show up hydrated. A Righetti trainer will be available during the camp.
Righetti High varsity will players will train with the participants and will facilitate practices, demonstrating form and technique. The camp is also open to all youth football coaches that would like to learn the Pistol Wing T offense.
Visit righettifootball.com to preregister. Those who pre-register will receive an RHS football camp T-shirt.
Hancock girls basketball camp
Hancock is hosting its seventh annual summer girls basketball camp in June.
The camp is schedule to run from Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20. The sessions start at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 12:30 p.m. The camp is open to girls ages 6-15.
The clinic will be run by the Hancock women's coaching staff and players.
The four-day camp will focus on ball-handling, offense, shooting, team attitude, footwork, defense and discipline. The cost is $75. Register online at athletics.hancockcollege.edu under youth camps or detach and mail a completed registration form. Make checks payable to AHC Women's Basketball. Forms can be sent to Allan Hancock College Girls Basketball Camp at 800 S. College Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93454, care of Cary Nerelli.
For more information, contact Hancock women's head coach Cary Nerelli at (805) 922-6966 ext. 3941 or cary.nerelli@hancockcollege.edu.
Boys & Girls Club summer basketball
Registration for summer basketball at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley is now open online at bgc-sports.sportngin.com/register/form/580216466.
The league is open for all K through eighth-grade boys and girls.
The regular registration fee is $55 and late fee will go up to $60. Games will begin the week of June 17 and end the week of July 29. Games will be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
For questions about the league, please contact J’Nay Hawthorne at 354-7431 or email at jhawthorne@bgcsmv.org.