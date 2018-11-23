Babe Ruth baseball meeting
Orcutt Babe Ruth is hosting a meeting to discuss the future of youth baseball on the Central Coast on Wednesday, Dec. 5.
The meeting is open to anyone, not just Orcutt Babe Ruth families, and will include a general discussion of the future of the local 12-year-old-and 13-year-old baseball programs.
The meeting will be held at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Call Orcutt Babe Ruth President Bryn Smith at 805-451-8516 if you have any questions or for more details.