Babe Ruth baseball meeting
Orcutt Babe Ruth is hosting a meeting to discuss the future of youth baseball on the Central Coast on Wednesday, Dec. 5.
The meeting is open to anyone, not just Orcutt Babe Ruth families, and will include a general discussion of the future of the local 12-year-old-and 13-year-old baseball programs.
The meeting will be held at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Call Orcutt Babe Ruth President Bryn Smith at 805-451-8516 if you have any questions or for more details.
Cabrillo baseball looking for coaching help
The Conquistadores are seeking an assistant coach to help with the junior varsity program, head coach Jon Osborne announced.
Practices will start in January. The season is set to begin in February 2019.
Interested applicants can contact Osborne at (805) 717-3213.
Santa Ynez looking for boys volleyball coach
With the retirement of longtime coach Chip Fenenga, Santa Ynez High School has an opening for a boys volleyball coach.
Those interested in the position, should contact Santa Ynez athletic director Cris Avery at cavery@syvuhsd.org.
One Way Water Polo seeks players
The Santa Maria-based One Way Water Polo program offers both masters and youth water polo to anyone interested in playing.
No experience is necessary. The first two visits to the program are free, and scholarships are available to those who qualify.
The new Sunday hours have masters from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and youth, ages 7 through 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
One Way Water Polo Club offers both beginning water polo and more advanced competitive league play for 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under.
Practices take place at Paul Nelson Pool in Santa Maria.
For more information, contact Charlie Bell at 805-878-1285 or www.onewaywaterpolo.com.