Santa Ynez faces four San Marcos teams Monday, goes 1-2-1

It was a busy night of Channel League sports action for the Santa Ynez Pirates on Monday.
The Pirates had four games against the San Marcos Royals, going 1-2-1 on the night.
The boys’ soccer team picked up the win.
The Pirates defeated the Royals 2-0 in a game at Santa Ynez High School.
The game was scoreless until midway through the second half when Grant Fieldhouse scored off an Eric Guerrero pass in the 60th minute.
Nico Rocha added an insurance goal with two minutes left in the game.
The girls soccer team was at San Marcos and battled to a 2-2 tie.
Peyton Lishman and Claire Chirgwin scored the Pirates’ goals.
Both varsity basketball teams lost to San Marcos; the boys at home and the girls on the road.
Grace Padilla had a double-double in the Pirates’ 51-46 loss at San Marcos.
Padilla led the girls squad with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Nate Rogers, with nine points, and Warren Zhang, with seven, led Santa Ynez in a 76-36 loss.
The boys fared better in the Friday game at Cabrillo, coming away with a 63-43 victory.
Scotty Bunch led Santa Ynez with 13 points, Tyler Rasmussen added 10 and Ryan Devitt nine.
College Baseball
Hancock 14, Canyons 4
In its fourth game of the year, the Hancock baseball team played its most complete game of the year.
The Bulldogs had quality pitching, hitting and defense aplenty as they beat College of the Canyons 14-4 in a Western State Conference crossover game at John Osborne Field Saturday.
Hancock (2-2) has won two straight. College of the Canyons is 1-4. The Bulldogs play in the Western State Conference North Division. The Cougars play in the WSC East.
The Bulldogs racked up a total of 14 hits against a total of five Canyons pitchers.
You have free articles remaining.
“It was guys showing good discipline and waiting for their pitch to hit,” said Bulldog shortstop Travis Welker who had two of those Hancock hits.
“A lot of balls dropped in (for us). That was a blessing”
The Bulldogs scored in a lot of innings, six. They had a lot of guys with at least one hit, seven. They also had a lot of guys with at least one RBI, seven.
Hancock out-hit the Cougars 14-9. The Bulldogs had one error.
“It was pretty solid all the way around,” said Hancock coach Chris Stevens.
Hancock will next play at Canyons at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Women’s basketball
Hancock 74, Ventura 64
The Bulldogs (12-11, 2-1) scored a convincing win over a traditional powerhouse (16-6, 2-2) in the first half of a women’s-men’s basketball doubleheader Saturday at Hancock’s Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
“This is the first time a Hancock women’s basketball team over Ventura in at least 20 years,” Hancock athletic director Kim Ensing said afterward.
The Bulldogs got the job done with six players, not all of them 100 percent physically.
Aryana Gonzales played all 40 minutes and scored 28 points despite still being plagued by the right ankle she sprained in a win the prior Saturday.
“It still hurts,” she said afterward Saturday. “I got it re-taped at halftime.”
“Jayci Bayne sprained her ankle and had to sit a good part of the first part of the second half,” said Hancock coach Cary Nerelli.
“Alijah Paquet got a cramp and had to come out for a time. Kelsie Prado came in both times and held her own.”
The Bulldogs won by out-scoring the Pirates 23-10 at the free throw line. Byrne made 10 of her 12 foul shots and Gonzales sank 10 of her 16.
Paquet sank seven of her 14 shots from the field. She scored 17 points. Bayne scored 14 points and Milan McGary had 12.
Men’s basketball
Hancock 85, Moorpark 78
The Bulldogs (18-5, 5-2) reversed things on the Raiders (12-11, 4-3) in the second half of a basketball doubleheader Saturday and won their fifth straight.
Earlier in the season, Moorpark beat Hancock 75-66 in a Western State Conference North Division opener at Moorpark on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
This time, Grant Johnson led the Bulldogs with a game high 20 points. Kyle Harding had 19, and Will Silmon and Xavier Cooper put in 10 each. Bryce Craver led the Bulldogs in rebounds with eight.
Sports writer Kenny Cress contributed to this report