Santa Ynez faces four San Marcos teams Monday, goes 1-2-1

Scotty Bunch led Santa Ynez with 13 points, Tyler Rasmussen added 10 and Ryan Devitt nine.

College Baseball

Hancock 14, Canyons 4

In its fourth game of the year, the Hancock baseball team played its most complete game of the year.

The Bulldogs had quality pitching, hitting and defense aplenty as they beat College of the Canyons 14-4 in a Western State Conference crossover game at John Osborne Field Saturday.

Hancock (2-2) has won two straight. College of the Canyons is 1-4. The Bulldogs play in the Western State Conference North Division. The Cougars play in the WSC East.

The Bulldogs racked up a total of 14 hits against a total of five Canyons pitchers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It was guys showing good discipline and waiting for their pitch to hit,” said Bulldog shortstop Travis Welker who had two of those Hancock hits.

“A lot of balls dropped in (for us). That was a blessing”

The Bulldogs scored in a lot of innings, six. They had a lot of guys with at least one hit, seven. They also had a lot of guys with at least one RBI, seven.