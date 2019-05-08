This area will have a representative in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 3 Baseball Playoffs.
Santa Maria and Nipomo made sure Wednesday that will be so. Both scored upset wins in the first round, with No. 15 Santa Maria stunning No. 2 Reedley Immanuel 3-0 behind Tommy Herrera's one-hit complete game at Immanuel, and No. 10 Nipomo winning 10-2 at No. 7 Kerman.
As the higher of the two seeds, Nipomo will host Santa Maria in the quarterfinals Friday. The tentative start time at Nipomo is 4:30 p.m.
The winner will play in the semis. In all Central Section playoff match-ups, the higher seed draws the home assignment.
Santa Maria 3, Immanuel 0
REEDLEY — An infield single was all the Eagles (22-7) could manage against Herrera.
"He was on it today," Santa Maria coach Mike Roberson said by phone.
Meanwhile, the Saints (12-14) rapped out 13 hits. Herrera, meanwhile, helped himself by driving in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Carlos Hidalgo singled in one run for Santa Maria, and Raymond Rodriguez singled home another.
Rodriguez, Ricky Figueroa, Brayan Nunez and Joseph Ybarra all had two hits for Santa Maria. Herrera struck out five and walked none.
Nipomo 10, Kerman 2
KERMAN — Ricardo Rodriguez pitched a four-hit complete game, Carmelo Hernandez homered and the Titans (15-12-1) breezed past the Lions (16-10).
Hernandez hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning. He drove in three runs on the day.
Wade Arkinson had two hits and drove in three runs for the Titans. Brayden Groshart had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Ricky Iniguez also had two hits and an RBI for Nipomo.
The Titans racked up 11 hits.
Track
CIF Central Section West Area Meet
LEMOORE — Righetti sophomore Rayann Booker led a parade of area qualifiers for the CIF Central Section Finals at this sectional area meet at Lemoore High School.
Rayann Booker was the leading qualifier in the girls 100 (12.04 seconds) and 200 (25.12).
Rayann Booker's twin sister, Reann Booker, qualified second in the 100 and third in the 200.
Righetti's girls 4x100 relay team led the qualifiers in 48.76. Nipomo qualified third.
St. Joseph's Darien Langley, in 11.24, was the leading qualifier in the boys 100. St. Joseph's boys 4x100 relay team qualified first in 43.64.
Devin Diaz of Nipomo, in 9:33.80, led the qualifiers in the boys 200.
Tyler Williams of St. Joseph qualified second in the boys 200. Teammate Joseph Domingues Jr. was also a No. 2 qualifier, in the 800. Olivia Labastida of Nipomo qualified second in the girls 300 hurdles, behind leading qualifier Daniela Ruelas of Arroyo Grande (46.45).
Nipomo's Kacie Slover (girls 800), Wyatt Omohundro (boys triple jump) and girls 4x100 relay team all qualified third. St. Joseph's Ethan Otremba did the same in the boys shot put.
Arroyo Grande's Justice Fair (boys 110 high hurdles, 14.78 and 300 hurdles, 39.95) Cooper Limon (boys 1,600, 4:27.63) and Carly Soenksen (girls discus, 126-2) were all among leading qualifiers.
The top three finishers in this area meet, plus athletes with the top six overall marks from all four area meets, qualified for the sectional finals which will take place May 18 at Clovis Buchanan High School.
Softball (Tuesday)
Clovis North 4, Righetti 3
The No. 15 Warriors (8-19-1) gave it a run against the No. 2 Broncos (21-5-1), but the Broncos held on for the win in a Division 1 first-round game at Clovis North.
"We were down 4-1 in the top of the seventh, then we got two runs," said Righetti coach Brian Tomooka.
"We had runners on first and second with two outs then a line out to center ended the game."
Macey Cochran went 3-for-3 with a double for Righetti. Bailey Kober was 2-for-4.
"The girls played really well today," said Tomooka. "It was a great season."
Boys tennis (Tuesday)
Clovis North 5, Arroyo Grande 2
The top-ranked Broncos defeated the No. 2 Eagles in the Division 1 title match at Clovis North.
Joey Kullman won at No. 4 singles, and Gavin Silva won at No. 6 to give the Eagles their points.