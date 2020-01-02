Santa Maria Babe Ruth registration starts this week

Santa Maria Babe Ruth 13-15 registration
The below dates and times have been set for registration for the Santa Maria Babe Ruth 13-15 Division.
All registration will take place at Straw Hat Pizza. Fees are $120 for Early Bird registration, $140 after.
New players should bring birth certificate (a copy for the league) and proof of address to registration.
Jan. 2, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. (Early Bird registration); Jan. 4, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Early Bird registration); Jan. 9, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.; Jan. 11, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.; Jan. 16, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Jan. 18, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 23, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Jan. 25, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 30, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Contact Brenda at 805-354-3930 or Liz at 805-668-5204 for more information.
Pirates Youth Baseball Camp
The Santa Ynez High School coaches and players will be holding a youth baseball camp on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the high school's baseball field.
The camp is for players ages 6 to 13 and runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
The camp will teach basic fundamentals including the mechanics of hitting, fielding and base running.
The cost is $50.
Contact head coach Warren Dickey to reserve a spot at wdickey@syvuhsd.org. Checks should be made payable to SYVUHSD Baseball Boosters.
Lompoc Babe Ruth registration, league looking for coach
Registration for the Lompoc Babe Ruth 2020 spring season is open.
There are early bird registration dates set for Jan. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. The fee is $140 for early bird registration. A birth certificate is the only document required.
After Jan. 5, the fee rises to $170 and two registration dates are scheduled for Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All sign-ups will be held at George Meyer Field, 1200 East Airport Ave. in Lompoc.
Tryouts are scheduled for Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Opening Day is scheduled for March 1, 2020.
The league is also looking for coaches. Email ejhrunner@yahoo.com or call (805) 291-6469 for details. Babe Ruth offers coach certification in the children protection program.
Southside Little League registration
There are three in-person registration dates for Southside Little League in January. The league is for players aged 4 to 12.
The dates are Jan. 4, Jan. 11 and Jan. 18. The registration site is the Westgate Community Center at 1300 Marsala Ave., Santa Maria, 93458. The registration will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The cost to register for T-ball is $40. All other divisions are $80 for early bird by Dec. 31, $90 for regular from Jan. 11 to Jan. 11 and $100 for late registration, from Jan. 12-18. There is a $30 new-player discount.
Bring player's original birth certificate and three documents showing proof of residence. Fees are due at sign-up. In addition to the registration fee, all players are required to sell 10 cash calendars. New player discount does not apply to T-ball division.
Orcutt Babe Ruth sign-ups
Orcutt Babe Ruth Baseball will having three final sign up days on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Room E-11 at St. Joseph High School; Saturdays, Jan. 18 and 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Morrison Babe Ruth Fields.
The cost $140 per player, additional sibling is $70. High school players are $70.
Please bring birth certificate and proof of residency.
For questions, email; orcuttbaberuth@gmail.com