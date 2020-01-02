Santa Maria Babe Ruth registration starts this week

The dates are Jan. 4, Jan. 11 and Jan. 18. The registration site is the Westgate Community Center at 1300 Marsala Ave., Santa Maria, 93458. The registration will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost to register for T-ball is $40. All other divisions are $80 for early bird by Dec. 31, $90 for regular from Jan. 11 to Jan. 11 and $100 for late registration, from Jan. 12-18. There is a $30 new-player discount.

Bring player's original birth certificate and three documents showing proof of residence. Fees are due at sign-up. In addition to the registration fee, all players are required to sell 10 cash calendars. New player discount does not apply to T-ball division.

Orcutt Babe Ruth sign-ups

Orcutt Babe Ruth Baseball will having three final sign up days on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Room E-11 at St. Joseph High School; Saturdays, Jan. 18 and 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Morrison Babe Ruth Fields.

The cost $140 per player, additional sibling is $70. High school players are $70.

Please bring birth certificate and proof of residency.

