Santa Barbara QB Deacon Hill, a Wisconsin commit, says he's staying and playing in January

An aspect of the high school sports season getting pushed back, with the football season now scheduled to start in January, was how it would affect seniors who have committed to play a sport at a major college.
Some high school football players, many of whom may not feel a connection to their current school or teammates, have opted out or will opt out of the upcoming season to graduate in December and head off to college.
Deacon Hill will not be one of those players.
The Santa Barbara High quarterback quickly announced that he will be staying with his squad in hopes of playing in January as the high school sports calendar has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
I’m staying home and finishing what I started with my boys, no question👑— Deacon Pe’a Hill (@dhillsb10) July 20, 2020
"I’m staying home and finishing what I started with my boys, no question," Hill said on Twitter Monday afternoon, not long after the CIF Southern Section posted the updated sports calendar.
Hill has verbally committed to play football at Wisconsin, one of the top programs in one of the country's toughest conferences, the Big Ten.
"My boys, they’re my family," Hill said Tuesday, describing his decision. "We started something together when we first got to high school and I intend on finishing it.
"It was a no-brainer for me. If there was a season, I was staying."
Hill led the Dons to a Channel League championship last year, ending Lompoc's streak of league titles. Hill also marched the Golden Tornado to the CIF-SS Division 8 title game, where Santa Barbara narrowly lost to Fullerton Sunny Hills in the final seconds.
Hill was named the Channel League MVP as the Dons finished 11-3 and 5-0 in the Channel League. The Dons will lose about 20 seniors form the 2019 team.
"We’re gonna be young but talented," Hill said of the 2021 edition of the Dons. "It’s going to be hard to replace all the seniors we lost last year but I think they are up for the task. No expectations, we've just got to go and play like we know how to."
Hill committed to Wisconsin in June of 2019, just before his junior season at Santa Barbara. On Tuesday, Hill announced that he had received another offer, this one coming from UCLA. It was his first offer since he committed to Wisconsin over a year ago. Hill chose the Badgers over schools like Nevada and Kansas State last summer.
“Trust the Process”— Deacon Pe’a Hill (@dhillsb10) July 21, 2020
I am happy and very blessed to announce that I have received an Offer from UCLA!! #8clap #GoBruins 🔵🟡🐻 pic.twitter.com/zkovqawhz9
Hill has a family connection to UCLA. Three sisters have played water polo with the Bruins: Sami, Kodi and Abbi.
It's easy to see why Hill is being pursued by multiple Power Five schools. He's 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds with quick feet and a very strong arm. He threw for over 3,000 yards a year ago with 35 touchdowns.
Hill is a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports, which has him as the 12th-best pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 243 recruit overall.
Araujo gets in the game
Lompoc native Julian Araujo finally made his 2020 debut Saturday night, playing in the LA Galaxy's game against LA FC at the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida.
Araujo didn't play in the Galaxy's first two games before the season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic or the first tournament game earlier this month. But he did play Saturday night and he did start, though he wasn't in his usual right back position.
Araujo was employed as a winger on the right side, playing a bit more forward than he's used to. He did create some offensive opportunities for his squad, even starting a counter that turned into what appeared to be a goal. Cristian's Pavon's goal was ruled offside.
Araujo was eventually subbed out in the 84th minute for Sacha Kljestan. The Galaxy lost the match 6-2. Pavon's goal that was disallowed would've put the Galaxy ahead 3-2. Moments after that ruling, Bradley Wright-Philips struck for LAFC, putting his team up 3-2 in the second half. Diego Rossi scored four times for LAFC in the win.
Araujo grew up in Lompoc and attended Lompoc High for two years before embarking on his professional soccer journey.
The high school football season will start in January, with teams allowed to start practicing in December.
Righetti had a few days to rebound for the Division 4 state tournament and they did, edging North Hollywood Oakwood 3-2 in the first round of the Southern Cal regional at Righetti.
“I did (photography) work with many community groups, Dignity Health, the PCPA, the Hancock College dance program, for years,” said Escobar. “All that’s on hold.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.