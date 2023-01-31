The Cal Poly baseball program had 19 new faces when fall practice started in October, and one of them, Jake Steels, is No. 1 on the depth chart in center field.

Steels graduated from Righetti High School then hit a robust .416 in 40 games as a sophomore at Hancock College, with a .505 on-base percentage and a .633 slugging percentage. His nine triples were second in the state, and he drove in 33 runs and stole 27 bases, No. 5 in the state.   

Cal Poly had to replace three assistant coaches over the summer months, Jake Silverman, who went to Washington, Ben Greenspan, who went to Michigan, and Justin Bridgman, who went to Tulane.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

