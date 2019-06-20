At press time, Jeff McNeil's hot hitting for the New York Mets continues.
As of this writing, McNeil was hitting .342, with 16 doubles, four home runs and 21 RBIs. McNeil's hitting exploits lead this edition of the Times' pro baseball roundup.
McNeil, a Nipomo High grad, has impressed ever since he was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas last year. After his promotion to the big club in 2018, McNeil hit .329, with 11 doubles, three home runs and 19 RBIs in 63 games.
The Mets drafted McNeil, 27, in the 12th round of the 2013 draft out of Long Beach State.
McNeil's .342 average was third in the majors behind Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers and Christian Yelich of the Brewers.
Danny Duffy
The Cabrillo High School grad is 3-3, with a 4.64 ERA, for the Kansas City Royals this season.
He has a career ERA of 3.96 for the Royals. Duffy was on the Royals team that defeated the New York Mets in the 2015 World Series and was on the 2014 squad that lost the World Series to the San Francisco Giants.
After Duffy, 30, starred for Cabrillo, the Royals drafted him in the third round of the 2007 draft.
In his most recent start, Duffy gave up four earned runs on seven hits in five innings of work as the Royals beat the Mariners 9-0 on Monday. He struck out four and walked three.
Chad De La Guerra
The Pioneer Valley High School graduate was hitting .299 for the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox at press time.
De La Guerra had hit .286 over his last 10 games.
The Boston Red Sox Pawtucket's parent team, drafted De La Guerra, 26, in the 17th round out of Grand Canyon University in the 2015 draft.
De La Guerra hit his seventh homer of the season Thursday night, in just his 32nd game of the year.
River Stevens
Stevens, 27, plays for the San Antonio Missions of the Double-A Mission League
At press time, Stevens was on the seven-day injured list. The last available stats for him were in 2018.
Stevens played for his uncle, veteran Hancock College baseball coach Chris Stevens, before the San Dieg Padres drafted River in the ninth round of the 2012 draft.
Bill Simas
Simas is the pitching coach for the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. Oklahoma City plays in the Pacific Coast League.
Oklahoma City's pitching was strong last year, but Simas' staff has struggled this year. At press time, Oklahoma City's staff ERA was 5.73, next to last in the PCL. Oklahoma City was sitting at 29-41, in last place in the PCL's American Southern Division.
Pat Kelly
Kelly manages the Chattanooga Lookouts of the Southern League. Chattanooga is the Cincinnati Reds' Double-A affiliate.
At press time, the Lookouts were 36-33 and in third place in the Southern League's North Division.