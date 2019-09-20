{{featured_button_text}}
092019 OA vs Cate High 02.jpg

Orcutt Academy's Zander Clark (in blue) attempts to bring down Cate High School quarterback Will Bouma (7) Friday night. The Spartans hosted their home game at Pioneer Valley High.

 David DuBransky Contributor

Righetti 42, Soledad 0

San Luis Obispo 36, Santa Ynez 13 

Buena 49, Cabrillo 21

Santa Maria 31, Visalia Mt. Whitney 21

Arroyo Grande 21, Nipomo 6

Bakersfield Centennial 10, St. Joseph 8

Paso Robles 35, Pioneer Valley 21

Madera Liberty 23, Templeton 20

Oak Park 35, Mission Prep 7

San Marcos 20, Channel Islands 14

Redwood 51, Atascadero 6

Pacifica 38, Santa Barbara 7

8-man

Orcutt Academy 28, Cate 24

