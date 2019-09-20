Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 20, 2019 @ 11:40 pm
Orcutt Academy's Zander Clark (in blue) attempts to bring down Cate High School quarterback Will Bouma (7) Friday night. The Spartans hosted their home game at Pioneer Valley High.
Sports Editor
Righetti 42, Soledad 0
San Luis Obispo 36, Santa Ynez 13
Buena 49, Cabrillo 21
Santa Maria 31, Visalia Mt. Whitney 21
Arroyo Grande 21, Nipomo 6
Bakersfield Centennial 10, St. Joseph 8
Paso Robles 35, Pioneer Valley 21
Madera Liberty 23, Templeton 20
Oak Park 35, Mission Prep 7
San Marcos 20, Channel Islands 14
Redwood 51, Atascadero 6
Pacifica 38, Santa Barbara 7
8-man
Orcutt Academy 28, Cate 24
Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports
Alumni Fresno State
