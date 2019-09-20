{{featured_button_text}}

No. 1. Righetti (4-0, vs. Soledad 2-1)

The Warriors are on a roll and should show no signs of slowing down Friday night against Soledad. The Warriors took over the top spot in our power rankings after storming back against Lompoc in the second week of the season and haven't relinquished the spot. 

They play at Dos Pueblos next week.

No. 2. Arroyo Grande (3-1, vs. Nipomo 2-2)

After a stunning season-opening loss to SLO, the Eagles have put three convincing wins together, beating Bakersfield Centennial, Independence and Lompoc last week.

The Lompoc victory is the best of the bunch. 

The Eagles play at rival Nipomo Friday night in the first home game at the Titans' new stadium. That would be another shocking loss as the Titans have lost two straight.

No. 3. Lompoc (2-2, BYE, at St. Joseph on Sept. 27)

I was high on the Braves at the start of the season, and I think injuries have really taken them out of their game.

Senior QB Cameron Iribarren, a great runner, has missed virtually the entire season with a torn ACL and Cullin Ranney, a standout TE/LB, suffered the same fate.

So the Braves have switched to freshman Cavin Ross, who has held his own but the Lompoc offense has changed a bit without Iribarren's explosiveness in the ground game. 

The Braves have a bye this week then play at St. Joseph.

No. 4. St. Joseph (2-1, vs. Bakersfield Centennial 2-2)

The Knights suffered a disappointing loss last week at home to Bakersfield Christian.

Up 21-10 at one point, the Knights allowed three straight touchdowns and ended up losing 37-28. 

They travel to Bakersfield for the second time this season tonight and should come away with a victory against Centennial, the same team Righetti beat 66-6 last week. That result should tell us quite a bit on what to expect from this year's Righetti-St. Joe matchup. 

No. 5. Bishop Diego (3-1 vs. Chicago Hope Academy 2-1)

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Bishop Diego's lone loss was to Lompoc and the Cardinals host Chicago Hope Academy Friday night.

The Cardinals beat Nipomo 24-6 last week at Mission Prep High.

No. 6. Templeton (3-0 vs. Madera Liberty 2-2)

The Eagles scored, perhaps, the upset of the week by outscoring SLO in the second half.

Templeton is looking like the class of the Ocean League with QB Tyler Kaschewski leading the offense. (I'm still not counting out Santa Maria).

No. 7. Santa Ynez (2-1 vs. San Luis Obispo 2-1)

The Pirates were off last week after two straight wins and head to SLO Friday night to take on the Tigers, who are nursing their wounds after last week's 42-35 home loss to the Eagles of Templeton.

I think that is gonna be a close one, but Santa Ynez' defense has been strong and its offense more than consistent. 

No. 8. Nipomo (2-2, vs. Arroyo Grande 3-1)

The Titans are free falling a bit after winning two straight to start the year. They've now lost two straight, though the loss of Brayden Groshart in the first game of the year has caused a lot of that. 

Can things get back on track against AG? Don't count on it. Nipomo hasn't had great success against their older rivals recently and the Eagles are on a roll.

No. 9. Paso Robles (1-3 vs. Pioneer Valley 1-2)

The Bearcats have played a brutal scheduled against some of the Central Section's heavyweights and they get a bit of break Friday night as they host Pioneer Valley, which does have some momentum after scoring its first win of the John Beck era last week against Cabrillo.

No. 10. SLO (2-1 vs. Santa Ynez, 2-1)

Expectations have been tempered a bit with the Tigers' loss to Templeton last week, but great teams always overcome some adversity.

Don't be surprised if SLO turns things back around quickly. The Tigers have the talent.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0