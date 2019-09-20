The Warriors are on a roll and should show no signs of slowing down Friday night against Soledad. The Warriors took over the top spot in our power rankings after storming back against Lompoc in the second week of the season and haven't relinquished the spot.
After a stunning season-opening loss to SLO, the Eagles have put three convincing wins together, beating Bakersfield Centennial, Independence and Lompoc last week.
The Lompoc victory is the best of the bunch.
The Eagles play at rival Nipomo Friday night in the first home game at the Titans' new stadium. That would be another shocking loss as the Titans have lost two straight.
No. 3. Lompoc (2-2, BYE, at St. Joseph on Sept. 27)
I was high on the Braves at the start of the season, and I think injuries have really taken them out of their game.
Senior QB Cameron Iribarren, a great runner, has missed virtually the entire season with a torn ACL and Cullin Ranney, a standout TE/LB, suffered the same fate.
So the Braves have switched to freshman Cavin Ross, who has held his own but the Lompoc offense has changed a bit without Iribarren's explosiveness in the ground game.
The Braves have a bye this week then play at St. Joseph.
No. 4. St. Joseph (2-1, vs. Bakersfield Centennial 2-2)
The Knights suffered a disappointing loss last week at home to Bakersfield Christian.
Up 21-10 at one point, the Knights allowed three straight touchdowns and ended up losing 37-28.
They travel to Bakersfield for the second time this season tonight and should come away with a victory against Centennial, the same team Righetti beat 66-6 last week. That result should tell us quite a bit on what to expect from this year's Righetti-St. Joe matchup.
The Titans are free falling a bit after winning two straight to start the year. They've now lost two straight, though the loss of Brayden Groshart in the first game of the year has caused a lot of that.
Can things get back on track against AG? Don't count on it. Nipomo hasn't had great success against their older rivals recently and the Eagles are on a roll.
No. 9. Paso Robles (1-3 vs. Pioneer Valley 1-2)
The Bearcats have played a brutal scheduled against some of the Central Section's heavyweights and they get a bit of break Friday night as they host Pioneer Valley, which does have some momentum after scoring its first win of the John Beck era last week against Cabrillo.
