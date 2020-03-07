Players past and present turn out to honor 70 years of Santa Maria Valley Little League

A light rain earlier in the morning did not put a damper Saturday on the recognition of 70 years of Santa Maria Valley Little League.
The recognition took place during Opening Day ceremonies at Simas Park, Santa Maria Southside Little League's home site.
Simas Park is where the first Santa Maria Valley Little League diamond was located. It was known as Barbettini Field then.
Two players from that first Santa Maria Valley Little League season, Tony Cossa who played second base for Melby's Jewelers and Tommy Randolph, a first baseman/pitcher for the Orcutt "Casey" Tigers, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Cossa threw to current Soutside Major Division Dodgers catcher Isaac Cervantes. Randolph threw to current Southside Major Division Yankees catcher Marcus Camacho.
"At least I hit the plate," with the pitch, Randolph quipped.
Cervantes said he started playing Little League four years ago. "I was real interested in playing when I saw the videos (of Little League baseball)," he said.
"The main reason I play Little League is just to have fun playing."
As for Randolph, "I was young, I was interested," and thus he got started in Little League baseball, Randolph said.
You have free articles remaining.
A group of men led by Bill Ellis, Butch Simas, Larry Lavagnino Sr., Harry Goodchild, Carl Barbettini and others in 1949 and 1950 petitioned to Little League headquarters for a charter for the Santa Maria Valley. Santa Maria received its charter in 1950 to start play.
Cossa and Randolph were among those whom Elks member, and Little League supporter, Eddie Navarro introduced during the ceremony.
The local Elks have supported Little League in the Santa Maria Valley since the program's inception, and the Little League season culminates every year with the Santa Maria Valley Elks Championship Series.
Besides Cossa and Randolph, the other players from those early years Navarro introduced included Goodchild, Joe Halter, Tory Rodriguez, Denny Brannigan, Leo Weber, Gordon Emerson, Charles Brock, Johnny Ventura, Lane Lummus, Frank Soares, Al Bohl, Norm Hays and Bob Williams.
Weber went on to pitch for the Major League Brooklyn Dodgers. Williams played for Cal Poly after graduating from Santa Maria High School then played in the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system.
Williams played first base for Union Sugar, one of the six original Santa Maria Valley Little League. The others were Melby's Jewelers, the Orcutt "Casey" Tigers, Associated Drugs, the Coca-Cola "Little Cokes" and Peterson's Auto.
From those early days, the Santa Maria Valley Little League has grown into the five full-fledged Little Leagues, with Minor and Major Divisions as well as tee-ball, that have been in place for decades.
They include Southside, Northside, Westside, Orcutt American and Orcutt National.
"We had excellent coaches," when he played, said Williams.
"The coaches got us off to an excellent start. We had three or four coaches for every team. The town was very supportive. The newspaper was at every game. If you hit a double, you got your name in the paper. It was a big deal back in the '50's."
Players nine-through-12 years of age are eligible for the Major Division. Youngsters ages seven-through-11 are eligible for the Minor Division. Younger children can play tee-ball.