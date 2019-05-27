He was brought up to the Major League club on the penultimate day of July in 2018, and Jeff McNeil has delivered for the New York Mets ever since.
McNeil's ascension leads this version of the 805 baseball update, though McNeil landed on the injured list late last week.
The Nipomo native was hitting a team-leading .333, with 13 doubles, two home runs and 15 RBIs before going to the IL with a hamstring injury on May 23.
McNeil, 27, steadily worked his way up to the Major Leagues after the Mets took him in the 13th round out of Long Beach State in 2013.
After drafting McNeil, the Mets assigned him to Kingsport, the club's Rookie League affiliate. By 2015, he was playing at the Double-A level, at Binghamton of the Eastern League.
McNeil spent most of his playing time in 2017 and 2018 splitting time between Binghamton and Las Vegas, the Mets' Triple-A affiliate, though he was constantly dealing with nagging injuries.
He eventually got his big break in 2018 when the big club called him up after McNeil had played 31 games for Las Vegas, during which he hit .368.
McNeil finished his 2018 campaign by hitting .329, with 11 doubles, six triples and 19 RBIs, in 63 games for the Mets.
He has kept his momentum going since.
Here is a rundown on the progress of some other players and coaches from the 805 area.
Danny Duffy
At press time, the Cabrillo High School graduate's Kansas City Royals were sitting at 18-34.
Duffy, however, has been solid. At press time Duffy was 3-1 in his five starts with an ERA of 3.12, easily the lowest among the team's starting pitchers.
Duffy earned a no decision on Sunday after allowing just one earned run over six innings on five hits.
Matt Sauer
Sauer, a second-round New York Yankees draft selection in 2017 who pitched Righetti to a CIF Southern Section divisional championship game appearance that year, underwent Tommy John Surgery earlier this month.
Chad De La Guerra
Last year, De La Guerra impressed in the Boston Rod Sox' spring camp then had a rough time at AAA Pawtucket for an extended stretch.
He was sent to Double-A Easton for a time then seemed to steady. De La Guerra, 26, is off to a strong early start at Pawtucket this year. At press time, he was hitting .333, with eight hits in 24 at-bats.
The Red Sox drafted De La Guerra, 26, in the 17th round of the 2015 draft.
River Stevens
The Hancock College alum has often had a tough time with injuries, and at press time he was on the seven-day injured list at Double-A San Antonio, whose parent club is the San Diego Padres.
Before he went on the injured list, Stevens was hitting .233.
The Padres picked Stevens, 27, in the ninth round of the 2012 draft.
Bill Simas
After retiring from baseball as a pitcher in 2011, Simas has risen steadily through the Minor League ranks as a pitching coach.
He is in his second season as the pitching coach for the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate.
At press time, the Oklahoma City team and pitching staff were struggling, with a 16-32 record and a 6.14 staff ERA.
Pat Kelly
The Santa Maria native was named the manager of the Louisville Bats, the Cincinnati Reds' Triiple-A affiliate, in 2018.
In April of that year, Kelly became the Major League club's interim bench coach. In January of 2019, he was named the manager of the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Reds' Double-A affiliate.
At press time, the Lookouts were 26-22 and in third place in the Southern League's North Division.