After waiting a couple of days, Santa Ynez High School graduate Tommy Rowan finally heard his name called.
Rowan, who spent the last five years at UCSB after graduating from Santa Ynez in 2014, was chosen by the Miami Marlins in the 20th round of the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday afternoon.
The Marlins used pick No. 591 on the former Pirate.
Rowan, who was drafted as a catcher but was the Gauchos' designated hitter for most of the 2019 season, hit .327 with 13 homers for UCSB this season.
Rowan redshirted as a freshman with the Gauchos after undergoing Tommy John surgery as a senior at Santa Ynez High.
He then played sparingly for two seasons before becoming an offensive force for the Gauchos in 2018 and 2019.
In 2018, Rowan found his groove with the bat and .312 in 56 games. He drove in 20 runs, smacked 12 doubles and homered four times, also scoring 19 runs.
This most recent season, one in which Rowan earned First Team All-Big West Conference honors, he hit .327 with a .407 on-base percentage and a .593 slugging mark.
He homered 13 times, hit 14 doubles and a pair of triples. Rowan scored 43 times and drove in 46 runs.
For his career, Rowan played in 133 games and totaled 129 hits with 28 doubles, two triples and 17 homers.
Rowan finished his Gaucho career with 73 RBIs and 66 runs.
He played four varsity seasons at Santa Ynez under current head coach Warren Dickey. In his junior season, Rowan hit .319 with 16 RBIs and eight doubles and went 7-1 on the mound with a 1.81 ERA.
San Luis Obispo High senior Brooks Lee was also drafted on Wednesday. Lee, who was expected to be a late first round or early second-round pick was taken by the San Francisco Giants in the 35th round. It is expected Lee will play for his father Larry Lee at Cal Poly.
Santa Maria Reds start season on Friday
The Santa Maria Reds will have 23 games this year, and all but two of them will be at Elks Field.
The Reds have been traditionally comprised mainly of high school and college area players. They will open their 10th series with a 6:15 p.m. Friday game at Elks against the Santa Maria Packers, another team with a long tradition and one that has been comprised mainly of Hancock College players.
The only games the Reds will not play at home this year will take place July 9 and 10 at Westmont College in Montecito.
The Reds have slated festivities to begin at 6 p.m. Friday. The Reds hope to break in a new scoreboard at Elks during the opener, a Reds-issued news release stated.
The release stated that the Reds have been working with the City of Santa Maria to get a new scoreboard at Elks.
The Reds' Youth Baseball Appreciation Day will be June 15. All youth baseball players in their official team jerseys will be allowed into both games of the Reds' doubleheader for free. The first game of the doubleheader against the California Storm is 1 p.m.
The Reds are will hold Alzheimer's and Dementia Awareness Weekend June 29 and 30., when they take on the Wahoos, another local team The month of June is Alzheimer's and Dementia Awareness Month.
The Reds have slated July 12-14 their Cancer Awareness weekend. The Reds will play the Packers in a three-game series that weekend.