This year's MLB draft was always going to be an important one for the Central Coast.
The area has rarely seen this much local talent become draft eligible at once.
But after two days of selections, none of the players from the 805 that I thought would be selected have been chosen. (Things should pick up on Wednesday, Day 3 of the draft).
Let's start with San Luis Obispo High and Brooks Lee. The Tigers' shortstop was ranked in the top 50 draft prospects by both MLB.com and FanGraphs.
Lee, whose dad Larry is the longtime Cal Poly coach, has not been selected, and he likely won't be.
A major league team was not able to strike a deal with the young infielder and lure him away from his commitment to play for his dad at Cal Poly.
This is not how I expected it to play out. I thought Lee would be taken in the first or second round and end up signing with a major league team.
The chance to play for a major league club as a first- or second-round pick is just too good an offer for just about anyone to pass up. There's too much risk to pass up that reward.
But here we are.
It's almost certain Lee will suit up for the Mustangs next spring and for a couple years after that when he becomes draft eligible again at the end of his junior year.
The chance to play for his dad at Cal Poly was a bigger draw than I had anticipated and it's something that you can't put a price on and I think a few major league teams found that out this week.
Let's be clear: Lee certainly fielded a slew of offers to go pro, but the right fit was never found. You can throw money at a young player, but it will almost never match the dream of suiting up for your hometown team and play under your father. That first game at Baggett Stadium should be a lot of fun for the Lees.
Besides being a cool story line for the future, the development is also huge for the Cal Poly baseball program on the field.
Lee is a legitimate player and if he continues to grow as a player at the rate he has the last 12 months, he'll definitely be a first-round pick in 2022 and could become the best player in the Big West.
Moving on, but staying in SLO County, there are a few more prospects that could hear their name called Wednesday.
San Luis Obispo pitcher Cooper Benson, a hard-throwing lefty who is committed to Arizona State, was named the Mountain League co-MVP along with Righetti's Caleb Dulay.
Before the season began, I had Benson as the one with the highest draft stock. But it appears he's also likely going to follow through with his college commitment and end up playing for the Sun Devils, though he may hear his name called Wednesday.
Then there's Mission Prep's Dylan Beavers, who had a tremendous year for the Royals as they won a share of the Ocean League title. Beavers is committed to play for Cal.
Moving back to Santa Barbara County, there are a few prospects that could get the call.
Let's start at UCSB with Tommy Rowan. The former Santa Ynez standout has turned in back-to-back stellar seasons at the plate for the Gauchos and earned First Team All-Big West honors this season. I'm certain Rowan will get drafted and I'm a bit surprised he didn't get taken in the first 10 rounds.
Staying in the Santa Ynez Valley, Dunn has a trio of four-year committed players in Ethan Cloyd (Cal), Brandon Lawrence (Michigan) and John St. Jule (Columbia).
Cloyd and Lawrence may get drafted this year, but definitely expect them to hear their names called in about three years.