Two more names, Dan Townsend and the late Ted Torres, were added to the Wall of Honor in the Lompoc High School outfield.
The ceremony recognizing Torres and Townsend took place in the Lompoc cafeteria earlier this season.
Jim McKaskle coached both players, Torres when McKaskle was a pitching coach at Lompoc and Townsend when McKaskle coached at Yavapai College, a community college in Prescott, Arizona. Torres was a left-handed pitcher. Townend was a left-handed center fielder.
"They were both fine young men," said McKaskle, who said Townsend lives in Solvang.
McKaskle said six players on the Lompoc wall played Major League baseball and three more were CIF MVPs.
"There were three All-Americans from Lompoc, Torres first in 1973, David Stegman in 1975 and 1976, he's on the wall and was an All-American at the University of Arizona, and Townsend who was an All-American at Yavapai in 1977."
McKaskle said, "Ted was Honorable Mention NJCAA All-American. He set the state record for strikeouts with 21 in a game against Eastern Arizona."
"Teddy and Roy Thomas, who is already on the wall, played together on that Lompoc championship team that beat El Segundo for the CIF Southern Section championship," said McKaskle. "That team went 27-1. That's still a California record."
McKaskle said Torres and Thomas both went 11-0 on the mound that year.
"Torres set a strikeout record for Lompoc, 125, in 1970," said McKaskle. "The next year, Thomas broke that record with 143.
"Ted was 5-foot-11, 165 pounds," said McKaskle. "That's why the (Major League) scouts weren't interested him. He was a power pitcher, just like Roy Thomas, except Ted's power was with the curveball. He had a great curveball."
McKaskle said Townsend was a junior when Lompoc won another CIF championship, during the 1970's. "I was no longer coaching (at Lompoc)," said McKaskle. "I left in 1972.
"The day before the championship, Lompoc lost its best player because of a disciplinary reason. They rallied together and won the championship."
"Dan wound up at Yavapai in 1976 and 1977," said McKaskle. "Yavapai won national titles in 1975 and 1977. Townsend broke the single season hits record," in 1977.
"The record was 67," said McKaskle. "Townsend got 81. The school single-season RBI record was 55. Townsend got 86 and was among the nation's leaders that year."
Besides, "He also set the national tournament record," said McKaskle. "It was 12. He got 15. Dan was voted All-Conference in the state, unanimously by the other coaches, and was a first-team NJCAA All-American."
Townsend hit .378 with 11 home runs in 1977. "He was drafted in the fourth round of the Major League draft that year but did not sign," said McKaskle.
McKaskle said that he made some contacts, and Torres and Joe Brooks, a centerfielder who was another prominent player on the CIF-SS championship team Torres played on, both wound up at Arizona Western Junior College in Yuma when McKaskle was at Yavapai.
"My first year at Yavapai was Ted's sophomore year at Arizona Western," said McKaskle. "Coaching against him was different.
"They played against us in two three-game home-and-home series one year. Ted was the No. 1 pitcher in the first game of the doubleheader Saturday and Joe batted fourth," said McKaskle. "Ted DH'd the last game, and the two of them just killed us."
McKaskle said, "There was a situation in the last inning of the first game. Joe drove in Ted to tie it, then someone drove in Joe to win it.
"The last game (of the second series), we were up again. They tied it up and it went into extra innings. Ted pitched three innings. He had an outfielder who dropped a fly ball and we beat them.
"They swept the first series and won the second 2-1. Joe went 6-for-9 in the second series."
McKaskle said, "Joe hadn't played much before he came to Lompoc because he was from back east. I was very proud of both players. They were both fine young men."
