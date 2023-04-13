Two more names, Dan Townsend and the late Ted Torres, were added to the Wall of Honor in the Lompoc High School outfield.

The ceremony recognizing Torres and Townsend took place in the Lompoc cafeteria earlier this season.

Jim McKaskle coached both players, Torres when McKaskle was a pitching coach at Lompoc and Townsend when McKaskle coached at Yavapai College, a community college in Prescott, Arizona. Torres was a left-handed pitcher. Townend was a left-handed center fielder.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

