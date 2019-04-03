Roy Thomas always stands out from the crowd.
Even surrounded by the current Lompoc High School baseball team, the 6-foot-5 former Lompoc standout is head and shoulders above the young Braves.
Thomas is standing a little taller today after being the first person in Lompoc High history to have his number — number 29 — officially retired.
“This is just really exciting for us,” said Lompoc High Athletic Director Claudia Terrones. “His number will be proudly displayed on the outfield.”
Lompoc High graduate Roy Thomas, a former MLB pitcher, poses for a picture with Brave baseball coach Jason Carlson, left, and principal Paul B…
"On behalf on Lompoc High School Athletics, I would like to congratulate you on your many accomplishments throughout your athletic career. You embody what it means to be a student-athlete and we value the time and commitment you have put into our community," Terrones said at the official ceremony. "Roy Thomas, thank you for being such a positive role model to many, a legend in our community, and most importantly for being a Lompoc Brave."
“We used to have some terrific players,” said Thomas. “We had some serious guys who could play, good coaches and great fans. We had more fans at many of our away games than the home team.”
Thomas’ number was retired at a special ceremony following the Braves’ 7-5 victory Wednesday afternoon over Nevada Yerington in the Central Coast Baseball Tournament at Lompoc High’s Dan Bodary Field.
Lompoc High graduate Roy Thomas, a former MLB pitcher, talks with his catcher Tom Harmon and coach Bill Rule before his old jersey number was …
Thomas starred in Lompoc Little League, Babe Ruth, High School and American Legion baseball, playing with many of the same teammates the whole way, before being drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies with the sixth pick of the first round of the 1971 Major League Baseball draft.
He played parts of eight major league seasons with Houston (1 year), St. Louis (3) and Seattle (4).
"I was 17 when I was drafted," said Thomas. "I got my first professional loss on my 18th birthday."
Lompoc High graduate Roy Thomas, a former MLB pitcher, autographs a baseball for Tiana Terrones, after his old jersey number was retired on We…
Thomas was the star pitcher of the Lompoc Nationals Little League team that reached the Southern California Finals in 1965.
He led Lompoc’s Babe Ruth team to the 1968 national championship, throwing a no-hitter along the way.
Just two years later, Thomas led the Braves to a 1970 CIF Southern Section championship, beating an El Segundo team that featured future major leaguers George Brett and Scott McGregor.
“That Braves team is ranked the seventh best all-time high school team to come out of California,” said Bill Rule, the head coach of the 1968 Babe Ruth champions. “We have a reunion every five years with that group. Now that we’re all getting older, we’ll be holding our reunions every year in October.”
Lompoc High graduate Roy Thomas, a former MLB pitcher, thanks his coach Bill Rule after his old jersey number was retired on Wednesday.
“We lost our first game that year because Roy and some of the other guys were involved in the CIF basketball playoffs,” said Neal Porter, the team’s shortstop and one of the many who played with Thomas beginning in Little League. “When they got back, we won 27 in a row to finish the year at 27-1 Any game I played with Roy — we never lost.”
Thomas and Teddy Torres, the team’s 1-2 pitching punch, both went 11-0 that year in leading the Braves to the CIF title.
Lompoc lost a re-match to El Segundo, ranked the second best all-time California team, the following year.
Lompoc High graduate Roy Thomas, a former MLB pitcher, tips his hat to the audience at Dan Bodary Field after his old jersey number was retire…
While Wednesday was all about Thomas, he consistently deflected the praise to point out the great players who surrounded him on the field.
Four players from the 1971 team were drafted including Thomas, third baseman Roy Howell, first baseman Monte Bollinger and, in the 1972 draft, outfielder Dave Stegman.
Stegman put off his pro career to attend the University of Arizona when he led the Wildcats to a College World Series championship and the named the CWS’s Most Valuable Player.
“Bobby Grossini and Jeff Bratz were in the outfield with Stegman, Carlos Gonzales was at second base and he went on to win a state championship at Hancock College. Roy was at third and Neal at short, Monte at first and Tommy Harmon was our catcher.”
“I caught Roy all the way from Little League through American Legion,” said Harmon. “I was the slowest runner so they said ‘put the gear on’ add I became the catcher. Roy was a fireballer. I didn’t have any feeling in my glove hand for about 10 years after we all finished playing Legion ball.”
Surprisingly, while Thomas was a flamethrowing right-hander, he is actually left handed.
As Thomas autographed baseballs, left-handed, his older brother Bruce said, "I'm right handed and when he started to play, he picked up my glove. So he became a right-handed pitcher."
The Thomas' also have two sisters, Ann and Jane, and their mother Marge was a member of the Lompoc School Board.
While Bodary wasn’t able to attend the ceremony, Rule was able to hold court to talk about those legendary teams.
“They were not only a bunch of great ballplayers but they were a very close team — they still are today,” said Rule. “Lompoc already has a Hall of Fame. Retiring players’ number is something new. It’s a great way to keep the traditions alive.”
“Roy is the first former player to have his number but he won’t be the last,” said Terrones. “Lompoc produces a lot of great people."
“But if they retire the numbers of Lompoc’s greatest players, I think they’re going to run out of numbers for the new guys,” said Thomas. “They’re going to have to start wearing three digit numbers.”
Thomas currently lives in Beaverton, Oregon, along with his wife, Jane.