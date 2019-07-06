This time, Lompoc could not overcome the numerous walks its starting pitcher gave up.
Delano batters were the recipients of seven walks Lompoc's Elijah Bobo yielded, all in the first three innings, and Delano beat Lompoc 3-0 at Elks Field Saturday in a winner's bracket game in the Central California Babe Ruth 13-15 Year Old State Tournament.
Friday, Lompoc overcame nine walks to KerWest batters and won 3-1 in the tournament opener.
Delano's second batter, Josh Elizondo, earned a one-out walk in the first and Mason Marroquin singled him home. Bobo hit Delano lead-off batter Tim Ruiz with a pitch in the second, and Ruiz eventually came home on a wild pitch.
"Once again, our pitchers couldn't throw strikes," said Lompoc coach Dave McNamee.
"Bobo's cutter was moving way too much, and their hitters were laying off. A more aggressive team might have swung at those, but they laid off."
Jordan Mora singled home the last Delano run in the sixth. Delano was the designated home team.
Lompoc will play Madera at 1 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game. Delano moved into the winner's bracket final and will play either San Benito or host Santa Maria at 7 p.m. Sunday night. Those teams were playing at press time Saturday evening.
Starter Mora, reliever Ruiz and closer Casey Jasso, the starting catcher, combined on a five-hit shutout for Delano, but Lompoc did have a big chance in the fourth.
The designated visitors' first two batters, Gabe Hirzel and Bobo, singled. The next batter, Bridger Coleman, drove a ball to deep left field, but Jimmy Tafoya ran back, caught it and then hung on to the ball for the out after he fell down.
Delano shortstop Elizondo could not glove a possible inning-ending double play ball, and Lompoc had the bases full. However, after a strike out, Andrew Porter hit a line shot that Delano third baseman Marroquin snagged after running a few steps to his left.
"That (fourth inning) was our chance," said McNamee. "Their left fielder made a wonderful play. Then I was hoping, praying maybe, that the ball Porter hit would get through but through but their third baseman made the play."
Bobo did help Lompoc stay in contention by making some of his best pitches in some of the toughest situations.
He turned Delano away with the bases loaded in the second inning and again with the bases full in the third, after Marroquin hit a lead-off double. Delano stranded seven runners over the first three innings.
"Give their pitchers and their defense credit," said McNamee. "We hit the ball."
Lompoc out-hit Delano 4-3 over the first four innings. Delano, with two hits in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth, wound up with seven hits to Lompoc's five.
Hirzel, Bobo and Coleman, Lompoc's 2-3-4 hitters, combined for all the Lompoc hits. Hirzel and Bobo both had two.
Marroquin and lead-off batter Luis Fuentes had two hits apiece for Delano.