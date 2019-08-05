The Santa Maria Outlaws 12-and-under baseball team started its 2019 season with a tournament win over the weekend.
The Outlaws won the Xtreme Diamond Sports Summer Slam at the Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande.
The Outlaws went 2-0 on Saturday, allowing only a single run to lock in the number one seed for bracket play on Sunday. Only four teams made it to the gold bracket at the tournament: The Outlaws, SLO Tigers, Orcutt Predators, and Cen Cal Kings.
The Outlaws began play Sunday by defeating the Kings 8-3 to move on to the championship game.
In the win over Cen Cal, Zach Saucedo started on the mound and lasted three innings, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out one. Andrew Sandoval led the Outlaws with two hits in three at-bats. The Outlaws didn't commit a single error in that game. Izzik Martinez had six assists in the win.
In the championship game, the Outlaws played the SLO Tigers and ran off with a lead late in the game to win 6-1.
Sandoval started on the mound for the Outlaws and he surrendered one run on three hits over three innings, striking out four and walking one. The Outlaws had 12 hits. Saucedo, Thomas Zepeda, Mario Dedios, and Josue Garcia each collected two hits for Santa Maria.
The tournament MVP award went to Saucedo for his pitching and hitting throughout the weekend.
The Outlaws roster is comprised of Dedios, Martinez, Garcia, Zepeda, Sandoval, Chris and Zach Saucedo, Andrew Asistin, James Fakoury, Ben Flores, Jack Elliott, Carlos Ceja, Andru Angulo and Jacob McMillan.
The team is coached by David Martinez, Tony Rodriguez, and Mario Dedios. The team is sponsored by Vince Lopez Jr. & Sons, Aztech Concrete, and Westside Building Material.
Parker qualifies for Trials in second event
The Santa Maria Swim Club's Parker Reynolds has qualified for a second 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials in a second event.
Reynolds won the men's 800 freestyle in 8 minutes, 11.86 seconds at the Futures Championships in Portland, Oregon Sunday, under the men's 800 qualifying standard of 8:12.99. Reynolds broke Olympian Josh Prenot's SMSC team record in the process.
Earlier in the Futures Meet, Reynolds won the 1,500 and qualified for the Olympic Trials in that event.
Blake Simpson, Reynolds' SMSC teammate, finished second in the 800 Sunday. Simpson was also the runner-up in the Futures 1,500.
Prenot, who swam for Cal after competing for the Santa Maria Swim Club, went on to win silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in the 200-meter breaststroke.
Registration open YMCA soccer leagues
Registration for YMCA fall soccer leagues is open until Sept. 22.
Age groups are 3-5-year-olds and 6-9-year-olds. The season will run from Oct. 19 to Dec. 14. Games will take place in the YMCA's outdoor Arena soccer facility.
Registration fees are $70 for YMCA members and $90 for participants. Scholarships are available. For registration, visit smvymca.org or go to the YMCA front desk.
For more information, contact YMCA sports director Cathy Otero at cotero@smvymca.org or 1-805-937-8521.
Orcutt Academy basketball camp
The Orcutt Academy basketball camp will hold a basketball camp Aug. 6-8, from 9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lakeview Junior High School each day.
The total cost for all three days is $55. Daily drop ins, with a fee of $20, will be accepted.
The training is for all positions, grades and skill levels. Instructors will include former and current college and high school coaches, with current varsity players assisting.
Instruction is slated to include team work, shooting, ball handling, passing, rebounding, offense and defense.
To register, call or text 1-805-286-2864 or email Tom Robb at tomrobb62@yahoo.com.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking for people to fill the following coaching positions;
A head coach for the boys junior varsity water polo team, a head coach for the girls varsity water polo team, an assistant coach for the junior varsity baseball team and an assistant coach for the varsity baseball team.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
Run for God 5K Challenge
The Run for God 5K Challenge, a free 12-week series of running and walking classes preparing attendees to compete in a 5K race, begins Saturday, Aug. 10 and runs through Nov. 23.
The group meets every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Harbor Church, located at 751 E. Foster Road in Santa Maria.
The class is for ages 14 and up. Graduation day culminates on Nov. 23 with the Turkey Trot 5K race at Jim May Park in Santa Maria.
For more information, call David Dantzer at (805) 937-0213.